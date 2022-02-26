LA PINE — South Umpqua senior Caj Simmons and Sutherlin junior Maddox Griggs both took down individual titles Saturday night at the Class 3A state wrestling championships at La Pine High School.
Simmons claimed the 195-pound title for the Lancers, completing a 24-0 undefeated season, while Griggs claimed the 285-pound title to finish off a 29-2 season.
Simmons blasted his way into the championship finals, winning his first three matches by pin in a combined time of 1 minute, 24 seconds, opening the tournament with a 13-second pin of La Pine’s Aiden Martinez.
His championship bout against La Pine senior Dylan Hankey was a completely different story, with Simmons scoring a 16-13 decision to walk away with the title.
Griggs had a slightly tougher road to the finals after receiving a first-round bye and scoring a first-round pin in the quarterfinals. He edged South Umpqua’s Brayden Reedy 8-6 in the semifinals and beat Nyssa’s Kody Van Meter 6-2 in the title match.
Reedy would go on to place fourth at 285, winning his first consolation match before losing to Taft’s Joshua Ruiz-Jimenez in the third-place match.
Sutherlin senior Trent Olsen, who entered the state tournament with a 33-0 record, pinned his way into the 220-pound title bout, but dropped a heartbreaking 3-1 decision to Nyssa’s Jesse Aragon.
Douglas junior Sage Baker claimed third place at 160, beating Caleb Ness of Santiam Christian 4-3 in the consolation championship. Sophomore teammate Tyler Waldron placed fourth at 120 pounds.
Tournament host La Pine easily won the team championship, compiling 199.5 points, while Burns (166.5), Harrisburg (110.5) and Nyssa (87) also claimed team trophies. South Umpqua (49) edged Rainier and Pleasant Hill for eighth in the team standings, Sutherlin (42) finished 11th and Douglas (27) was 13th.
Class 3A State Wrestling Championships
at La Pine High School
Team scores (top 10 plus Douglas County) — La Pine 199.5, Burns 166.5, Harrisburg 110.5, Nyssa 87, Willamina 80.5, Warrenton 56.5, Dayton 52.5, South Umpqua 49, Rainier 48, Pleasant Hill 47; Sutherlin 42 (11th), Douglas 27 (13th).
Championship Finals
106 — Luke Cheek, Harrisburg, dec. Canon Winn, Burns, 4-2.
113 — Kale Cornell, Burns, p. Joseph Hutchins, Cascade Christian, 2:43.
120 — Landyn Philpott, La Pine, dec. Ethan Peasley, Burns, 5-2.
126 — Oliver Barnes, Burns, major dec. Curtis Talmadge, Harrisburg, 13-0.
132 — Devon Kerr, La Pine, p. Nephi Heakin, Harrisburg, 1:28.
138 — Dylan Mann, La Pine, p. Austin Johnson, Willamina, 1:57.
145 — Tony Cisneros, Dayton, p. Kevin Peasley, Burns, 5:34.
152 — Hunter Kemper, Burns, dec. Logan Chapman, Rainier, 6-3.
160 — Michael Fox, Willamina, dec. Garrett Forbes, La Pine, 4-1.
170 — Easton Kemper, Burns, p. Alex Tapia, Warrenton, 2:25.
182 — Alec Carey, Nyssa, dec. David Bowlin, Dayton, 3-2.
195 — Caj Simmons, South Umpqua, dec. Dylan Hankey, La Pine, 16-13.
220 — Jesse Aragon, Nyssa, dec. Trent Olsen, Sutherlin, 3-1.
285 — Maddox Griggs, Sutherlin, dec. Kody Van Meter, Nyssa, 6-3.
Third-place matches
(Douglas County only)
120 — Mateo Rockwell, Riverside, p. Tyler Waldron, Douglas, 3:46.
160 — Sage Baker, Douglas, dec. Caleb Ness, Santiam Christian, 4-3.
285 — Joshua Ruiz-Jimenez, Taft, p. Brayden Reedy, South Umpqua, 1:57.
