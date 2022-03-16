SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin High School baseball team put its best face forward, but fell short in getting swept by Siuslaw in a season-opening doubleheader Tuesday at Sutherlin High School.
Siuslaw won the opening game, 7-1, and took the nightcap 7-5.
The doubleheader was played hours after Sutherlin students learned of the death of one of their classmates. While the softball twin bill between Siuslaw and Sutherlin was canceled, the baseball games played on.
"It's been a difficult day for these kids, but they did a good job of coming through it," Sutherlin baseball coach Bret Prock said. "I'm proud of them. They've dealt with a lot of adversity today. They did a good job of keeping it together."
Sutherlin starting pitcher Ely Palm surrendered three runs in the top of the first inning in the opener, but rallied to strike out eight Vikings batters before being relieved by Tyler Cortes in the fifth inning.
In the second game, the Bulldogs took a 5-3 lead into the seventh inning, only to have Siuslaw score four runs in the top of the seventh to steal the win.
In the second game, junior Bryson McGarvey and freshman Tauj Flora both recorded two hits for Sutherlin, while junior Logan Fultz drove in two runs and sophomore Jeremiah Lepre plated a run and scored two of his own.
The Bulldogs have just two seniors on their roster.
"The kids played a good 12 innings of baseball today," Prock said. "I was glad that we battled."
Sutherlin (0-2) is scheduled to host North Valley in a doubleheader Monday beginning at noon.
First Game
Siuslaw;300;011;2;—;7;12;0
Sutherlin;000;100;0;—;1;1;1
Garcia, Erickson (3) and Rankin; Palm, Cortes (5) and McKnight. W — Garcia. L — Palm. 2B — Halpin 2 (Siu), Erickson 2 (Siu), Garza (Siu), Aaron (Siu).
Second Game
Siuslaw;000;003;4;—;7;13;1
Sutherlin;001;301;0;—;5;7;0
Halpin, Rankin (5), Erickson (7) and Garcia; McGarvey, Mentes (7), Fultz (7) and McKnight. W — Erickson. L — Mentes. 2B — Flora (Suth), Cortes (Suth), Lepre (Suth), Rankin (Sius), Halpin (Sius).
