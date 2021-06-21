BAKER CITY — Elkton was unable to recover from a two-point first quarter and fell to Powder Valley 40-26 in the first round of the Class 1A girls state basketball tournament at Baker High School Monday.
Margaret Byle led the Elks with 12 points and eight rebounds, while Avree Block and Meleka Byle each scored six.
Elkton (4-5 overall) trailed 21-8 at halftime.
Dallee Bingham led Powder Valley (7-5) with 19 points.
Elkton plays Mohawk in a consolation game at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Baker High School.
ELKTON (26) — Margaret Byle 12, Block 6, Me. Byle 6, Humphries 2, Brar, Peters, Williamson. Totals 11 2-8 26.
POWDER VALLEY (40) — Dallee Bingham 19, K. Bingham 10, Blair 7, M. Leggett 2, A. Bingham 2, Wallace, J. Bingham, K. Leggett. Totals 16 6-13 40.
Elkton;2;6;10;8;—;26
Powder Valley;11;10;10;9;—;40
3-point Goals — Elk. 2 (Block 2), P.V. 2 (D. Bingham 2). Total Fouls — Elk. 12, P.V. 6.
