CULVER — Wrestling is not for the timid.
There are moments of complete elation, the celebration of hours of training, sweating, straining and planning. However, far more grapplers can put in all the same work as their opponents and be left with heartbreak.
Douglas High School senior Zoey Smalley experienced the short end of that scenario Thursday at Culver High School.
Smalley, who placed third in the 2020 girls state tournament and third at last spring’s Oregon Southern Region tournament, pinned her way to the semifinals of the 155-pound bracket, and was dominating Tualatin sophomore Madi Randels during the third round of their battle.
Smalley led Randels 10-1 with less than a minute remaining, but Randels turned a reversal which put Smalley on her back, leading to a pin with 28 seconds left in the bout.
“I haven’t processed it yet,” said Smalley, who entered that semifinal match with a 20-0 record on the season. “It wasn’t really the outcome I was looking for.”
Smalley rebounded on the consolation side, getting a pin in the consolation semifinals and receiving a medical forfeit in the third-place match.
Despite falling short of a shot at a state championship, Smalley said her investment in the past four years on the mat was certainly not wasted.
“I would say it was (worth it),” Smalley said. “When you’re putting a lot of hard work into something, maybe you’re not getting the outcome you wanted, but you can see that work pay off.”
Smalley was one of two Douglas County girls to earn a medal at the state tournament, as Glendale freshman Destiny Weaver wrestled to a fifth-place finish at 110 pounds.
Weaver also reached the semifinals, but was knocked into the consolation rounds after getting pinned by top-seeded Analise Smith of Bend. Weaver lost her consolation semifinal match, but pinned Hillsboro’s Natalie DeLeon to claim fifth place.
Oakland had three entrants at the state tournament, but all fell short of reaching the podium.
Sophomore Bella Eyler went 2-2 on the day but fell one win short of reaching the top-six medals podium at 105 pounds. Fellow sophomore Zoey Vickers (110) went 1-2 and also was knocked out one win shy of state placement. Freshman Aurianna VanHouten lost both of her matches in her first state tourney experience.
Forest Grove beat out two-time defending champion Thurston for the team title, posting 99 points to the Colts’ 75 despite having just four wrestlers entered in the tournament. All four of the Forest Grove wrestlers advanced to the finals.
Smalley’s 22 team points placed Douglas in a tie for 30th, and Weaver’s 13 points placed Glendale 52 in the all-classes tournament. Oakland accumulated eight points to finish 57th in the 71-school field.
Oregon High School Girls State Wrestling Championships
at Culver High School
Team scores (Top 10 plus Douglas County) — Forest Grove 99, Thurston 75, Hillsboro 69, Tillamook 65, St. Helens 57, North Medford 53, La Pine 51, Sweet Home 49, West Albany 48.5, Scappoose 42; Douglas 22 (tie 30th), Glendale 13 (52nd), Oakland 8 (57th).
Championship Finals
100 — Chelo Garcia, Siletz Valley/Eddyvile, p. Sarahi Chavez, McKay, 1:36.
105 — Kaylee Annis, Thurston, p. Richi Campbell, West Albany, 3:04.
110 — Ariana Martinez, West Albany, tech. fall Analise Smith, Bend, 15-0.
115 — Paige Chafin, Sweet Home, p. Courtney Hall, Scappoose, 1:22.
120 — Haley Vann, Cleveland, p. Estella Gutches, North Medford, 0:56.
125 — Ayana Medina, Hillsboro, major dec. Sophia Redwine, Newberg, 12-3.
130 — Alice Rickett, Hillsboro, p. Kennedy Blanton, Forest Grove, 2:34.
135 — Kira Kerr, La Pine, dec. Makaila Takahashi, Forest Grove, 8-6.
140 — Bella Amaro, Oregon City, dec. Brielle Brick, Creswell, 5-4.
145 — Averie Stockwell, Thurston, p. Jasmine Hopkins, Forest Grove, 3:16.
155 — Destiny Rodriguez, West Linn, p. Madi Randels, Tualatin, 1:01.
170 — Jennifer Delatorre, Tillamook, p. Anna McDougal, Central Linn, 4:00.
190 — Ella Taplin, Forest Grove, p. Anna Rintoul, Scappoose, 5:22.
235 — Mallory Lusco, Grant Union, Stephanie Romero, Irrigon, 3:15.
Third-place matches
(Douglas County only)
155 — Zoey Smalley, Douglas, medical fft. over Reese Lawson, West Salem.
Fifth-place matches
(Douglas County only)
110 — Destiny Weaver, Glendale, p. Natalie DeLeon, Hillsboro, 2:00.
