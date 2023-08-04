The South Umpqua Lancers football program will be holding a football camp Monday through Thursday in Tri City.
The camp is open for all football players from the first grade to high school seniors. First through sixth grade will train from 5-6:30 p.m. each night of the camp, while seventh through 12th grade will have drills from 7-8:30 p.m.
Registration fee is $25 per player ($5 for each additional family member) and includes a camp T-shirt. The camp will be led by the South Umpqua High School coaching staff. Each camper is asked to bring shorts, shirt and cleats.
A registration form can be found by searching for Southern County Athletics — SCA on Facebook and needs to be turned in during registration prior to the start of camp.
Dave Johnson Memorial golf tourney to tee off Sept. 14
The 41st annual Dave Johnson Memorial golf tournament will be held Sept. 14 at Bar Run Golf and RV Resort.
The four-person scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Greater Douglas United Way.
The tournament will feature hole-in-one contests as well as cash prizes for select closest-to-the-pin contests.
The tournament is sponsored by Oregon Pacific Bank, Banner Bank, First Interstate Bank, Umpqua Bank and U.S. Bank. Additional tournament prizes are presented by Cascade Community Credit Union, First American Title, AmeriTitle and Western Title.
Entry fee is $125 per player, with a limit of 36 teams. Teams can register by contacting Greater Douglas United Way at 541-672-1734.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
