"We got punched in the mouth, and we have to get back to work next week."
Those were the words of South Umpqua head football coach Steve Stebbins after his Lancers suffered their first loss of the season, a 40-0 thumping at the hands of Kalama, Washington, Friday night at Sam Barlow High School in Gresham.
"We will learn from this and improve," Stebbins said. "Every once in a while, you get punched in the mouth. It's just how you react to it."
The second-ranked Lancers (8-1 overall) fell into a deep hole early as Kalama quarterback Jackson Esary accounted for five first-half touchdowns, giving the Chinooks a 34-0 halftime advantage. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound senior completed 19 of 23 passes for 352 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 148 yards and two TDs for Kalama, the top-ranked team in Washington's Class 2B.
"He's probably the best player I've seen in action in the last five years," Stebbins said. "We had film, but sometimes you don't realize how good someone is until you see them in person."
Esary had scoring runs of 39 and 9 yards, and threw touchdown passes of 44, 25, 31 and 38 yards.
Sophomore Jacob Logan carried seven times for 59 yards for South Umpqua.
The Lancers are assured a home game in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. South Umpqua ended Friday night ranked No. 3 in the Oregon School Activities Association's playoff rankings. The official playoff bracket is expected to be released Sunday.
Kalama;—;14;20;6;0;—;40
South Umpqua;—;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
K — Meyer 44 pass from Esary (Meyer pass from Esary)
K — Esary 39 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
K — Esary 9 run (pass failed)
K — Cox 25 pass from Esary (pass failed)
K — Meyer 31 pass from Esary (Doerty run)
Third Quarter
K — Cox 38 pass from Esary (run failed)
