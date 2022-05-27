TRI CITY — For the fourth time this spring, the South Umpqua Lancers got the better of the St. Mary's Crusaders.
Jace Johnson threw a two-hitter and the second-seeded Lancers beat visiting St. Mary's 6-1 in the quarterfinal round of the OSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs Friday at O'Malley Field.
South Umpqua got off to a slow start against Crusaders starting pitcher Beau Aldrich, but took advantage of four St. Mary's errors to put the game on ice, scoring five runs combined in the fourth through sixth innings.
"We're obviously pretty familiar with them, but we also know Aldrich is tough on the mound," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "We started off a little slow, but our at-bats got better as the game progressed."
Kade Johnson had a three-hit game for South Umpqua, but was stranded three times in scoring position, including twice on third base. Jace Johnson went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Justin Jenks hit a sacrifice fly to score a run, and Brayden Reedy had an RBI single.
On the mound, Jace Johnson struck out six and walked one while allowing one unearned run in the sixth inning.
South Umpqua (23-5) is the last team standing from the Far West League, which was looking at putting three teams into Tuesday's semifinal round. But Brookings-Harbor was eliminated by Santiam Christian 8-1 and top-seeded Cascade Christian was stunned by No. 9 Blanchet Catholic, losing 12-2 in five innings.
"I was a little surprised," Stebbins said of the Lancers' league mates getting eliminated Friday. "I knew Brookings had a tough opponent, but Cascade really shocks me."
The Lancers are now the highest seed remaining in the 3A playoffs, and will host No. 3 Yamhill-Carlton (20-5) Tuesday.
St. Mary’s;000;001;0;—;1;2;4
S. Umpqua;010;221;x;—;6;9;4
Aldrich and Lawrence; J. Johnson and Horton. W — J. Johnson. L — Aldrich. 2B — K. Johnson (SU), Chavez (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.