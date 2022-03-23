MEDFORD — South Umpqua, ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday preseason softball coaches poll, picked up two more wins Tuesday, beating No. 3 Dayton and unranked Taft at the North Medford Spring Break Invitational at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Lancers (8-0 overall) thumped Dayton 11-0 and got past Taft 6-4.
South Umpqua took advantage of 10 Dayton errors in the first win of the day, scoring 10 runs in the sixth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Violet Richardson and Raiya Estupinian each recorded a pair of hits for South Umpqua, with Richardson hitting a home run and recording three RBIs, while Estupinian drove in two runs.
Richardson also earned the pitching win, throwing a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts against just two walks.
The Lancers also took advantage of poor defense by Taft, which committed eight errors overall.
Tatum Kelley earned the pitching win for South Umpqua against the Tigers, striking out six and walking four. All four of Taft’s runs were unearned against Kelley as South Umpqua committed three errors.
Kaydence Norton hit a two-run homer and Kelley had a solo homer for the Lancers, while Ashlyn Vey and Montanah Love each added a pair of hits.
South Umpqua is scheduled to visit No. 7-ranked Pleasant Hill Tuesday.
First Game
South Umpqua 000 10(10) — 11 7 0
Dayton 000 000 — 0 2 10
Richardson and Love; Shilhanek and Brooks. W — Richardson. L — Shilhanek. 2B — Richardson (SU), Brooks (D). HR — Richardson (SU).
Second Game
Taft 100 100 2 — 4 3 8
South Umpqua 302 100 x — 6 10 3
Weaver and Gates; Kelley and Love. W — Kelley. L — Gates. 2B — Vey (SU). HR — Norton (SU), Kelley (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.