MEDFORD — Violet Richardson threw a two-hit shutout in the opener and the No. 6-ranked South Umpqua Lancers won each of their first two games of the North Medford Spring Break Invitational Monday at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
The Lancers blanked Willamina 10-0 in Monday's opener, then topped Class 4A No. 5-ranked Mazama 15-5 in their second game.
Richardson struck out eight and walked none against Willamina, and was extremely efficient, throwing for strikes on 49 of her 56 total pitches.
Kaydence Norton went 2-for-3 with a home run for South Umpqua (6-0 overall), and Raiya Estupinian had a triple and drove in a run for the Lancers. Tatum Kelley had three hits in the game and Ashlyn Vey added two hits with a pair of RBIs for South Umpqua.
In the second game of the day, South Umpqua scored in every inning of a 15-5 win over Mazama.
Vey, a sophomore, set a high benchmark for her young career by driving in eight runs in the win, hitting two home runs and also logging a double. Vey finished 3-for-5, while Kelley and Mady Pratt also recorded three hits apiece for the Lancers.
South Umpqua was scheduled to play Taft at 8 a.m. and Dayton at noon Tuesday.
First Game
Willamina;000;00;—;0;2;6
South Umpqua;300;25;—;10;9;2
Deloe and Ceno; Richardson and Love. W — Richardson. L — Deloe. 3B — Estupinian (SU). HR — Norton (SU).
Second Game
Mazama;002;102;—;5;6;3
South Umpqua;211;623;—;15;17;1
Davis and Hamilton; Kelley, Richardson (3) and Love. W — Kelley. L — Davis. 2B — Vey (SU), Kelley 2 (SU), Richardson (SU), Pratt (SU). 3B — McGirr (M), Lease (M), Hamilton (M). HR — Vey 2 (SU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.