KEIZER — Jack Allen was walking along the concourse, taking in the scene as South Umpqua High School baseball fans began to leave Volcanoes Stadium and Umpqua Valley Christian fans filed in.
“It’s all about the kids, right?” said Allen, donning a blue vest as a member of the stadium’s security team.
Indeed, Friday afternoon was all about the kids, and fans from Douglas County and beyond showed up in full force as the Lancers and Monarchs competed for their respective state championship baseball games.
Douglas County dominated the seats along the third base side of the stadium to support both South Umpqua and Umpqua Valley Christian, who were the designated home teams for the Class 3A and 2A/1A state title contests.
A schedule change had South Umpqua play the 1:30 p.m. game, to accomodate the Lancers’ fans and players an opportunity to get back to Tri City in time for South Umpqua’s graduation commencement.
The Lancers’ players ensured that the ride home would be a joyous one.
South Umpqua dominated Santiam Christian 10-2 to win its first baseball championship since 1979. The Lancers also were state champs in 1973.
Joanne Johnson, the mother of S.U. junior Jace Johnson — the winning pitcher in the contest — was sporting tears of joy during the postgame celebration.
“Hard work finally pays off,” Joanne Johnson said. “That’s what it’s all about. It’s amazing. All the seniors get to take it with them. This is once in a lifetime and they all deserve it. They’ve played so hard for so long and deserve it.”
Joanne Johnson noticed the players were focused once they arrived at the ballpark. She said her son made a promise before leaving Myrtle Creek early Friday.
“He told me this morning, ‘If we lose, I’m done playing.’”
Joanne Johnson says it’s going to be different next year without the 10 seniors who are leaving the program.
“It’s been bittersweet,” she said. “(Jace) is like ‘I don’t know what I’m going to do without them.’ He’s played with them since he was young and this is his last hurrah with them.”
Brandi Lamm, the mother of S.U. senior pitcher/outfielder Ever Lamm, was all smiles.
“It’s awesome,” Brandi Lamm said. “They’ve been wanting this since fifth grade — that core group has played together that long. What makes it even better is three of the dads who coached them on that team are on the field (as assistant coaches) and it couldn’t be more special.
“We did it for Brody (Lee Standley, a teammate who died of a congenitive heart defect on May 24), and I know the boys are excited.”
Brandi Lamm wasn’t surprised, but praised the amount of South Umpqua fans who showed up for the contest.
“I think we have more fans here than Santiam Christian, and they’re only 20 miles up the road (in Adair Village),” she said.
Jeff Johnson, the father of S.U. senior shortstop Kade Johnson, is among the assistant coaches who are close with the senior class.
“I just couldn’t be happier for these kids and their success,” Jeff Johnson said. “They’ve worked years to get here. This older group we’ve watched from T-ball all the way up. Through their younger years in high school they struggled here and there because they were young, but they’ve had success all year (in football, basketball and baseball).
“It’s nice to see it come to fruition. It’s unbelievable, awesome. It feels good.”
Jeff Johnson, too, appreciated the community support.
“We had a great crowd, all through the postseason,” he said. “Our field was just full of fans. The send-off this morning from the community, fire and police departments — we’re so thankful to live in a little town.”
The mood was a little more dour for the fans donning UVC’s purple and gold. Two early miscues put the Monarchs in a 3-0 hole after one inning and UVC was unable to recover in an 11-1 loss to Kennedy in six innings.
But a constant drizzle and stiff breeze didn’t seem to damper the spirits too terribly for UVC fans.
“It was great,” said Sandy Shaver, whose grandson Kevin Shaver is a sophomore on the Monarchs’ squad. “They’ve done great all year.”
UVC finished the season with a 25-5 record, but also with its second loss to Kennedy during the 2022 season. Kennedy, with a roster jam-packed with juniors and sophomores, will be the likely favorite to win the state title in 2023.
But the Monarchs, who had 12 underclassmen on Friday’s roster, appear poised to make a return trip to Keizer next spring.
“This was a super young team,” said James Gurney, a former assistant coach on David York’s staff at UVC. “The fact that they made it here was awesome.”
