SCIO — The South Umpqua Lancers posted their fifth and sixth consecutive wins Wednesday, beat No. 3 Warrenton 9-8 and No. 5 Scio 8-6 in a three-way matchup of Class 3A top-10 teams at Scio High School.
The seventh-ranked Lancers (6-1 overall) have not lost since dropping their season opener to Class 4A No. 1 Hidden Valley.
"We've been doing some good things," South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. "We need to finish games a little better. We keep getting ahead and then let them come back and make things interesting."
Such was the case in both of Wednesday's games.
In the opener, South Umpqua survived a seventh-inning rally by the Warriors to hold on for the win.
South Umpqua carried an 8-4 lead into the top of the seventh inning and added an insurance run when Jace Johnson hit a leadoff double, Ever Lamm drew a one-out walk and Justin Jenks singled to load the bases. Johnson would get home on an RBI single by Caleb Horton for a 9-4 lead.
The bottom of the seventh was a white-knuckle ride for the Lancers.
With one out, Warrenton used two walks and an error to load the bases against Lancers pitcher Kade Johnson, who next yielded a two-run double to Ethan Caldwell. Jenks came on in relief for South Umpqua and gave up an RBI single and a run-scoring groundout. But with two outs, Jenks forced a ground ball to third baseman Jace Johnson, and Brayden Reedy made a tough catch at first base to end the game
Jenks went 3-for-4 with a run driven in for South Umpqua, while Lamm was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and also earned the save on the mound. The Lancers hit five doubles in the win.
South Umpqua had similar issues closing out the fifth-ranked Loggers before escaping with a two-run advantage.
Again, South Umpqua took an 8-4 lead into the seventh inning, but surrendered two runs in the bottom of the frame before ending the threat.
Jordan Stevenson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one of South Umpqua's four doubles in the second game. Louden Cole also logged a pair of hits, while Lamm and Jenks each drove in two runs.
The Lancers are idle until taking on another pair of tough Class 3A opponents next week, visiting Pleasant Hill Tuesday and traveling to No. 9 Rainier Friday.
South Umpqua;203;300;1;—;9;10;1
Warrenton;000;400;4;—;8;8;1
Lamm, K. Johnson (4), Jenks (7) and Horton; Little, Daniels (3), Ta. McGrorty (5) and Caldwell. W — K. Johnson. L — Little. SV — Jenks. 2B — K. Johnson (SU), J. Johnson (SU), Reedy (SU), Lamm (SU), Jenks (SU), Caldwell (W), Ty. McGrorty (W).
South Umpqua;210;202;1;—;8;9;3
Scio;001;021;2;—;6;8;4
Camp, Bowers (3), Earls (5) and Horton; Mask, F. Cordoza (3), K. Erickson (5) and D. Erickson, Ziebert (3). W — Bowers. L — Mask. 2B — K. Johnson (SU), Lamm (SU), Stevenson (SU), Jenks (SU), Brown (Sc).
