MYRTLE CREEK — “No playing catch in the house!”
A phrase as old as the advent of sports. But in the Pavlak home, things went quite the opposite.
The Pavlaks had an indoor disc golf basket so that young Briksen Pavlak could hone his putting form. Two world junior putting championships later, Briksen is among the top-ranked junior disc golf players in the world.
“I could see it real early,” Kevin Pavlak said of his 11-year-old son, who won a world juniors putting title at age 7 and again earlier this month.
So could Discraft, one of the premier manufacturers of golf discs in the world. At age 7, Briksen Pavlak carded a 10-under-par score for 18 holes at Timber Park near Estacada. During that round, he threw a hole-in-one which his father caught on video. A representative from Discraft saw the video and, not long after, Briksen was a sponsored disc golfer.
At age 7.
“I thought I was decent at least, but playing in the local tournaments made me think I might not be the best,” Briksen said. “Once I got the sponsorship, dad would post the putting videos and that’s when I figured out I could be really good if I could just keep it up.”
JUST PUTTING AROUND
Kevin Pavlak was playing a quick round of disc golf at a makeshift course between Tri City and Canyonville at Lawson Bar. There weren’t baskets, at least not like what players are used to seeing today. Most hole destinations were signified by a piece of lumber driven into the ground and a couple of chains attached.
“I was pursuing a (professional disc golf) career myself, but if I wanted to spend more time with him, it meant taking him to the course.”
Then a toddler, Briksen would tag along with daddy, and it wasn’t long before daddy would choose to become a caddy.
“He just had that hand-eye coordination,” Pavlak said.
That coordination has led to the now 11-year-old to be one of the top junior disc golfers in the world.
BOY MEETS WORLD
Briksen was born Dec. 6, 2010, a date that often pushes him ahead an age group when it comes to competition in the PDGA.
In 2018, at age 7, he competed in his first PDGA Junior Worlds in Emporia, Kansas. After winning the putting championship for his age group, “Brikdude” went on to tie for third in the five-round world championship tournament for players ages 10 and younger.
Just two years later — according to the Dec. 15, 2020, time stamp on a YouTube video — Briksen was providing color commentary on a highlight video of a Southern Oregon Winter Series disc golf tournament in which he was playing.
It wasn’t until this July that he and his father Kevin decided to take another crack at Junior Worlds, this time in Peoria, Illinois.
Once again, “Brikdude” won the junior world putting championship for the 12-and-younger age group, then went on to place sixth in the five-round tournament with a total score of 14-under-par. Hyrum Hart of Fort Wayne, Indiana, ran away with the championship by shooting 32-under.
KEEPING BALANCE
Among Briksen’s favorite athletes are superior flingers of the plastic. Paul McBeth, a five-time PDGA World Champion (with four additional runner-up finishes) is essentially the Tiger Woods of disc golf. Kevin Jones (“KJ-USA”) has amassed 42 career professional victories, and Chris Dickerson with his 154 career wins.
Jones plays for Prodigy discs, while McBeth and Dickerson represent Discraft.
Not long ago, niche sports — including disc golf — only cracked the national consciousness as punch lines. In a now-iconic Seinfeld episode, George Costanza gets a severance package from the New York Yankees — enough to sustain him for an entire summer — and tells Jerry he’s going to learn to play “frolf.”
“You mean golf?” Jerry asks.
“Frisbee golf, Jerry,” George responds. “Golf with a Frisbee!”
That episode aired in May 15, 1997. More than 25 years later, there are certain professional players who are capable of earning hundreds of thousands of dollars a year through their relationships with disc manufacturers in their “fringe” sport.
Briksen has had a relationship with Discraft for the past four years, and provided that he and his game continue to grow, he would seem to have every one of those possibilities available to him that the rest of today’s top pros have been able to take advantage of.
“I try to tell him he should play every sport he can,” Pavlak said of “Brikdude,” who is also a talented pitcher in baseball. “But if there’s one you love, put in the work. If you lose the edge, you’re not going anywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.