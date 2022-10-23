It’s totally understandable if Corinne and Charis Childers have felt a little tired at the end of their school days this fall.
The 18-year-old Roseburg High School seniors, who are identical twins, have split their fall sports season between cross country and soccer for the Indians.
Corinne and Charis, the daughters of Travis and Jennifer Childers, are in their fourth year with the RHS cross country program and joined the girls soccer team last year. Corinne Childers said she was going to play soccer her freshman year, but an injury limited her to cross country.
“I really like doing both sports,” said Corinne Childers, who was born a minute before Charis on Sept. 18, 2004. “Both help me out — the speed from soccer and endurance from cross country. I like that soccer is a team sport, a game with a ball, and it’s fun being part of a team.”
“I did soccer growing up, it’s a sport I’ve always liked,” Charis said. “I missed soccer (in my early high school years), and thought maybe I can do both. It worked last year, so I decided to do it this year. I like working together as a team.”
Corinne and Charis, who are both 5-foot-4, compete in track and field during the spring.
They’re midfielders for the soccer team, which ends its season Monday night at home against South Eugene. They’re among the top three runners for the Roseburg girls, who will compete in the Southwest Conference district meet Wednesday at Stewart Park in Roseburg.
“It helps that practices aren’t usually at the same time, so I’m able to go to both practices most of the time,” Corinne Childers said. “I’ve been able to take study hall classes in school and get my work done during school, and not have too much after school.”
“The study hall periods help with my school work,” Charis added. “I have no free time, but it works.”
Corinne and Charis are both honor students, with accumulative GPAs in the 3.9 range. They’re unsure of their college plans at this time.
The twins get along well and say they have similar personalities.
“We’re both kind and quiet, but once you get to know us we can be really outgoing,” Charis Childers said. “We’re pretty similar in opinions. When we fight, we’re laughing a few seconds later. We fix it right away.”
“We do a lot of stuff together and do share the same likings,” Corinne Childers said. “(Charis is) very caring and sweet, and likes doing stuff with people.”
Nathan Eckman, the longtime RHS cross country coach, has enjoyed the opportunity to coach more Childers. Older sisters Eden Childers (class of 2019) and Miriam (2021) ran for the cross country and track teams.
“They’re the best. So cool,” Eckman said. “It’s been such a joy coaching those two girls. They’re so positive and kind. They’re incredible athletes and incredible people.”
Same for Kristin Parks, the girls soccer coach.
“They play a lot of minutes and are just workhorses for us,” Parks said. “They work hard every day at cross country and soccer. They never give up, never complain. They sacrifice their bodies and want to keep going.
“I don’t know how they can run 5Ks, then come play a soccer game. It’s kind of super human because most kids can’t do that. They’re great teammates and we’re very lucky to have them.”
A definite highlight for the Childers sisters (Miriam, Corinne and Charis) in cross country came in 2019, when they were members of the girls team that qualified for the Class 6A state meet. Charis (18th place at district) and Corinne (21st) were both freshmen and Miriam (25th) was a junior that season.
The Childers twins are hoping for a strong finish in the SWC meet Wednesday.
Representing the Roseburg girls varsity will be Corinne Childers, Charis Childers, senior Jazlynn Landeros, sophomores Sylvia Eckman and Vikki Vanderwerff, and freshmen Noelle Kroeker and Rylie McLaughlin.
The Roseburg boys varsity will include seniors Carter Stedman and Milo Kirby, juniors Timothy Johnson and Peyton Fisher, and sophomores Roman Leaton, Izak Hutchins and Noah Call.
