As golfers get older, many have the goal to "shoot their age," carding a nine- or 18-hole score equivalent to their number of laps around the sun.
Robert Plant has been making a habit of achieving that feat.
It helps that he is 97 years old.
The World War II veteran from Sutherlin is a fixture in the Stewart Park Senior Golf Association, driving down to the course as many as three times away to take part in early morning events at the course.
"He's just a consistent player," said Scott Michael, who organizes the senior events every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at Stewart Park Golf Course. "He still plays pretty good."
Plant can still pop the ball 150-plus-yards down the fairway, but the lefty often has a hard time locating his ball on the best shots.
"If I hit a bad shot, I can tell you where it's going," said Plant, who lives with macular degeneration in his eyes. "If it's a good shot, I can't see where it went."
Playing partners are understanding and help guide Plant — affectionately known as "Blind Bob" by some — which more often than not is pretty close to the middle of the fairway. It's not until Plant gets within around 30 feet that his eyes can spot his ball.
It's a far cry from the "thousand-yard stare" he had as an 18-year-old serving with the 1st Calvary in the South Pacific Theater during WWII.
The draftee commanded a .30-caliber machine gun for three years during conflicts in Australia, New Guinea, the Philippines and Japan. While in the Philippines, Plant and the 1st Cavalry helped clear the way for Gen. Douglas McArthur — with backup from the United States Navy — to lead a charge to push the Japanese off of the beaches of the Leyte Gulf, a Nippon stronghold.
Once Plant was discharged, he relocated to Kelso, Washington, where he would meet his wife, Betty. The two courted for 28 days before they were married, a wedlock which lasted nearly 60 years before Betty passed away.
Plant relocated to Sutherlin around 20 years ago, he said. He had already been playing golf for roughly 30 years, but got involved with the local scene. He finally shot his age at 91 and consistently scores in the 90s to low 100s.
Wednesday, Plant carded a 93 at Stewart Park, including a birdie on the 285-yard downhill No. 5 hole.
And, like most recreational golfers, he has yet to enjoy the excitement of a hole-in-one of his 50 years in the game.
"I've hit a pin, had one lip out, but nothing has dropped," Plant said.
The man who was awarded a Silver Star and two other combat medals more than 60 years ago still tries to test his physical limits.
"I jumped rope yesterday just to see if I still could," he said while seeking out his tee shot in the second fairway. "I don't see the fuss in me. I don't feel any different than I did 60 years ago."
