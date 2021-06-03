MEDFORD — St. Mary's hit nine 3-pointers and raced to a 35-19 halftime lead on its way to a 63-46 victory over visiting Douglas in Far West League boys basketball action Thursday night.
Luke Bennion hit four 3-pointers on his way to 14 points and Jonah Hadley also scored 14 for the Crusaders (5-3, 3-2 FWL).
Brandon Willard paced the Trojans (1-1 FWL) with 14 points, while Jacob Fay added 12.
Douglas travels to Coquille for a nonleague game Friday.
DOUGLAS (46) — Brandon Willard 14, Fay 12, Wilson 6, Jones 4, Nielsen 4, Page 2, Dunstan 2, Anderson 2, West, Cathey, Rincon, O'Toole. Totals 17 10-13 46.
ST. MARY'S (63) — Luke Bennion 14, Jonah Hadley 14, Kranenburg 11, Delplanche 6, Sternenberg 5, Walker 4, Patel 3, Foster 3, Haynes 3, Johnson. Totals 25 4-9 63.
Douglas;11;8;10;17;—;46
St. Mary's;14;21;14;14;—;63
3-Point Shots — Douglas 3 (Wilson 1, Willard 1, Fay 1), St. Mary's 9 (Bennion 4, Delplanche 2, Hadley 1, Sternenberg 1, Haynes 1).
