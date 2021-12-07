South Umpqua junior defensive end Tanner Dobeck was selected the state’s top Class 3A defensive lineman and Lancers head coach Steve Stebbins was voted Coach of the Year as the state’s coaches held their all-state voting Sunday.
State champion Siuslaw seniors Braydon Thornton and Camp Lacouture were voted the state’s offensive and defensive players of the year respectively, while Rainier senior Otto Fox was selected as the top offensive lineman.
South Umpqua cousins Jace Johnson, a junior quarterback, and Kade Johnson, a senior wide receiver, were both named to the first team offense. Caj Simmons joined Sutherlin’s Thomas Mentes on the list of second-team running backs, and Andrew Christensen was selected as a second-team wide receiver. Senior Brayden Reedy was selected to the second team on the offensive line.
Defensively, Dobeck, Simmons at linebacker and defensive back Isaac Real all earned first-team honors. Simmons and Rainier senior defensive back Kenney Tripp each fell one vote shy of Lacouture as the state’s top defensive player.
Kade Johnson was chosen as a second-team linebacker.
On the strength of his final two playoff performances, which included a game-winning field goal over Vale in the semifinals and three field goals in South Umpqua’s 14-9 loss to Siuslaw in the title game, Juri Moros was voted as the state’s top placekicker.
Local players voted to the third team included Sutherlin’s Trent Olsen at center on offense and Reedy on the defensive line, while Sutherlin’s Waylon McKnight (tight end/flex) and South Umpqua’s Justin Jenks (linebacker) were honorable mention selections.
Class 3A Football All-State Team
Offensive Player of the Year — Braydon Thornton, sr., Siuslaw.
Defensive Player of the Year — Camp Lacouture, sr., Siuslaw.
Offensive Lineman of the Year — Otto Fox, sr., Rainier.
Defensive Lineman of the Year — Tanner Dobeck, jr., South Umpqua.
Coach of the Year — Steve Stebbins, South Umpqua.
OFFENSE
First Team
Quarterback — Jace Johnson, jr., South Umpqua.
Running Back — Camp Lacouture, sr., Siuslaw; Stone Ware, sr., Rainier; Nathan Kimball, sr., Rainier.
Wide Receiver — Braydon Thornton, sr., Siuslaw, Kade Johnson, sr., South Umpqua, John Wolfe, sr., Vale.
Tight end/flex — Austin Watts, sr., Cascade Christian; Dawson Cook, jr., La Pine.
Offensive Line — Otto Fox, sr., Rainier; Henry Rankin, sr., Siuslaw; Stephen Machin, sr., La Pine; William Tolman, sr., Vale.
Center — Hunter Barber, sr., Amity.
Second Team
Quarterback — Colton Campbell, jr., La Pine.
Running Back — Nate Arce, jr., Dayton; Gabriel Ward, sr., Junction City; Caj Simmons, sr., South Umpqua; Thomas Mentes, sr., Sutherlin.
Wide Receiver — Ethan Caldwell, sr., Warrenton; Andrew Christensen, sr., South Umpqua; Jackson Risinger, sr., Santiam Christian.
Tight end/flex — Rhys Fleming, sr., Siuslaw; Logan Chapman, sr., Rainier.
Offensive Line — Avery Hart, sr., Siuslaw; Teagan DeForest, sr., La Pine; David Bowlin, sr., Dayton; Bryson Cannon, sr., Cascade Christian; Brayden Reedy, sr., South Umpqua.
Center — Bobby Clark, sr., Rainier.
Third Team
Quarterback — Beau Erickson, sr., Siuslaw.
Running Back — Jacob Preston, sr., Yamhill-Carlton; Glen Lieth-Ross, sr., Corbett.
Wide Receiver — Brody Sample, jr., Cascade Christian; Haakon Hanson, jr., La Pine; Eli Aldred, jr., Vale.
Tight end/flex — Ian Sissel, jr., Siuslaw; Owen Crane, jr., Vale.
Local Honorable Mention
Tight end/flex — Waylon McKnight, jr., Sutherlin.
DEFENSE
First Team
Defensive line — Tanner Dobeck, jr., South Umpqua; Avery Hart, sr., Siuslaw; Stephen Machin, sr., La Pine; Morgan Gallagher, soph., Dayton; Peter McBride, sr., Vale.
Linebacker — Camp Lacouture, sr., Siuslaw; Caj Simmons, sr., South Umpqua, Stone Ware, sr., Rainier; Jackson Schaffeld, sr., Vale.
Defensive Back — Isaac Real, jr., South Umpqua; Kenney Tripp, sr., Rainier; John Wolfe, sr., Vale; Jackson Risinger, sr., Santiam Christian.
Second Team
Defensive Line — Rhys Fleming, jr., Siuslaw; Teagan DeForest, sr., La Pine; Otto Fox, sr., Rainier; Hayden Murphy, sr., Rainier; Bryson Cannon, sr., Cascade Christian.
Linebacker — Kade Johnson, sr., South Umpqua; Dylan Phipps, sr., Dayton; Isaac Lattin, jr., Philomath; Owen Crane, jr., Vale.
Defensive Back — Isaac Garza, sr., Siuslaw; Braydon Thornton, sr., Siuslaw; Tanner Steele, sr., Vale; Hordie Bodden Bodden, sr., Warrenton.
Third Team
Defensive Line — Brayden Reedy, sr., South Umpqua; Bryson Cannon, sr., Cascade Christian; Will Friend, jr., Vale; Josh Ellis, jr., Rainier; Hunter Barber, sr., Amity; Joseph Choi, sr., Philomath.
Linebacker — Heston Bain, sr., Santiam Christian; Gabe Ward, sr., Junction City; Glen Lieth-Ross, sr., Corbett; Dawson Cook, jr., La Pine; Cole Shields, jr., Cascade Christian.
Defensive Back — Andrew Christensen, sr., South Umpqua, Tyler Almasy, jr., Cascade Christian; Logan Grove, sr., Amity; Boston Hodges, soph., Dayton.
Local Honorable Mention
Linebacker — Justin Jenks, sr., South Umpqua.
SPECIAL TEAMS
First Team
Kicker — Juri Moros, sr., South Umpqua.
Punter — J.T. Knobloch, jr., Cascade Christian.
Returner — Braydon Thornton, sr., Siuslaw; John Wolfe, sr., Vale.
Second Team
Kicker — J.T. Knobloch, jr., Cascade Christian.
Punter — Dylan Hankey, sr., La Pine.
Returner — T.J. Flowers, soph., St. Mary’s.
