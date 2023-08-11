Jim Greer remembers heat radiating off the field at Civic Stadium in Portland on May 28, 1973. The day when the South Umpqua Lancers would win the Class AA state baseball championship, 7-2, over the Yamhill-Carlton Tigers.
This weekend is the team’s 50th reunion.
“It was just euphoric when (the game) ended. There’s things that happen in your life that are really cool — your kid’s birth, your wedding, and you kind of wrap those memories up in a little package and store ‘em away — this was one of those moments,” Greer said.
Dan Withers was in his second year of coaching that year — he called on Glenn Fisher to face Yamhill-Carlton’s Tigers — “choking the tiger bats on four hits,” Mike Handberg wrote in the May 29, 1973 The News-Review article.
“For that group, they deserved it, elation, it was just a wonderful feeling for the players but for all of us including the coaches,” Withers said.
Withers later started the girls’ basketball team, concurrently coaching baseball at Umpqua Community College in 1975. Now his baseball affiliation is “certainty more relaxed” watching his grandson play at Umpqua Valley Christian.
Only three team members are unable to attend to the 50th anniversary reunion — about 14 players and coaches will convene at Seven Feather’s Casino Resort on Sunday. They plan to FaceTime former catcher, Pete Rowe, while he’s on vacation overseas.
“Given how hot it can be here in August, we looked for someplace that was air-conditioned because I said ‘We’re all old fogies,’” Greer said.
The longevity of their friendships is what feels the most special for Withers.
“They’ve come together and I think it’s a great compliment for them to want to do it at 50 years,” Withers said. “It’s a testament to their relationships that were developed when they were younger.”
Both Greer and Withers agree that the team had a unique, close connection unlike any other. Nobody put themselves above another player. Nobody felt they were better. Everyone had a “never lose attitude.”
Baseball still fills in the cracks of former players’ and coaches’ time — Greer said he has been a New York Yankees fan since he was 8, but doesn’t pay much time during the season, keeping tabs on contention later on.
“I’ll kind of watch a few games, but I just have other things that occupy my time. But at heart, I’m still a baseball guy. I still love the game,” Greer said. “We played in a vacant lot when we were kids. It was like playing on rutted-out roads, the ball would bounce all over the place, played it all the way through school. It was the sports love of my life.”
Withers sat on the sidelines as Greer coordinated much of the event with the help of former player, Randy Leming.
“Hopefully they won’t try to throw any curveballs to the coaches, I’d hate to have to take ‘em outside and make ‘em run wind sprints,” Withers joked. “I’m still hearing a lot of whimpering about all the running they had to do, so I’ll have to get through that.”
Being able to reminisce on their running speeds and throwing strengths while taking a moment to step back into a celebratory memory drives their excitement for the weekend to come.
“You just never know how life will change and turn. We may never get a chance to do this again. We hope we will, but we may not,” Greer said.
Suggestion: add to this story the names of the players on that team...it would be nice to know who was all on that team...the story seems incomplete without that information.
