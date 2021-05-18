HARRISBURG — Senior Jadyn Vermillion won four individual titles and junior Mallory Turner added a pair of wins as the Sutherlin girls track and field team claimed the team title at the unofficial Class 3A “Culmination” state championship meet Friday at Harrisburg High School’s Legends Field.
Powered by Vermillion, Turner and a strong effort from freshman Paige Edmonson, the Bulldogs tallied 113 team points, 10 more than reigning Class 3A state champion St. Mary’s of Medford (103). At the last official 3A state meet in 2019, St. Mary’s beat Sutherlin 79-60 for the team title.
“We have known for a couple of weeks we were going to be in the running,” Vermillion said. “It was going to be between us and St. Mary’s, and we knew it was going to be close.”
The Bulldogs and Crusaders dominated the meet, with Cascade Christian taking third with 49 points as the Far West League swept the top three spots. Santiam Christian was fourth with 45 points.
Vermillion won both the 100- and 200-meter sprints and also claimed wins in the long and triple jumps, including setting a personal record 17 feet, 9 inches in the long jump in less-than-ideal conditions.
“When we were jumping, it was basically raining sideways,” said Vermillion, whose mark of 35-11 3/4 beat runner-up Sidney DeBoer of St. Mary’s by more than three feet.
Turner took down her wins in the 100 hurdles and the high jump, and anchored Sutherlin’s second-place finish in the 1,600 relay. That team also included Edmonson, Jaden Ratledge and sister Mady Turner.
Edmonson turned in a second-place finish in the 200, was third in the 100 and fourth in the 400. The Bulldogs also got a win from junior Erica MacDonald in the shot put.
Douglas, which finished in a tie for 17th in the team standings with 11 points, got 10 of those from senior Mackenzii Phillips’ seven-foot win in the javelin.
In the boys’ portion of the meet, Catlin Gabel dominated the team standings, rolling up 90 points to easily clear runner-up St. Mary’s (58). Cascade Christian (53) edged Riverdale of Portland (52) for third.
Sutherlin’s boys scored 23 points to place 12th, with its strongest efforts coming in the field events. The Bulldogs’ Ashton Wolfe and Keith Sorenson finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault, and Sorensen also had a third-place finish in the long jump.
Douglas, which placed 19th with six points, got its top efforts from a sixth-place finish by Jesse Brecht in the discus and a sixth-place finish by the quartet of Ryan Parker, Landen Lane, Reston James and Bryson Baird in the 400 relay.
Both the South Umpqua boys and girls scored just two team points apiece.
Class 3A Championships
At Legends Field, Harrisburg
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 4 plus Douglas County) — Catlin Gabel 90, St. Mary’s 58, Cascade Christian 53, Riverdale 52, Sutherlin 23 (12th), Douglas 6 (19th), South Umpqua 2 (tie 26th).
(Winners, Douglas County Top 6)
100 — 1. Sam Veverka, Riverdale, 11.49. 200 — 1. Malcolm Grant, Catlin Gabel, 22.84. 400 — 1. Jonah Hadley, St. Mary’s, 51.49. 800 — 1. Eli Foster, Catlin Gabel, 2:01.15. 1,500 — 1. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 4:18.32. 3,000 — 1. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 9:15.38. 110 Hurdles — 1. Malcolm Grant, Catlin Gabel, 16.01. 300 Hurdles — 1. Trey Richmond, Yamhill-Carlton, 42.21. 4x100 Relay — 1. Catlin Gabel (Widdows, Negreanu, George, Grant), 44.94; 6. Douglas (Parker, Lane, James, Baird), 46.59. 4x400 Relay — 1. Catlin Gabel (Grant, Hart, Negreanu, Foster), 3:32. 76. Shot Put — 1. Stephen Machin, La Pine, 50-2 1/4. Discus — 1. Josh Quivedo, Clatskanie, 142-8; 6. Jesse Brecht, Douglas, 114-7. Javelin — 1. Derek Tuttle, Brookings-Harbor, 178-2. High Jump — 1. Keenan Graham, Amity, 6-0. Pole Vault — 1. JJ French, Taft, 13-1; 2. Ashton Wolfe, Sutherlin, 13-1; 3. Keith Sorenson, Sutherlin, 12-0. Long Jump — 1. Sam Veverka, Riverdale, 21-1 1/4; 3. Keith Sorenson, Sutherlin, 19-11. Triple Jump — 1. Miles Grant, Catlin Gabel, 42-9.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 4 plus Douglas County — Sutherlin 113, St. Mary’s 103, Cascade Christian 49, Santiam Christian 45, Douglas 11 (tie 17th), South Umpqua 2 (tie 24th).
(Winners, Douglas County Top 6)
100 — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sutherlin, 12.54; 3. Paige Edmonson, Sutherlin, 13.30. 200 — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sutherlin, 25.76; 2. Paige Edmonson, Sutherlin, 27.52. 400 — 1. Jensyn Ford, St. Mary’s, 1:00.18; 4. Paige Edmonson, Sutherlin, 1:02.53. 800 — 1. Zoe Rector, Riverdale, 2:25.06; 5. Jaden Ratledge, Sutherlin, 2:34.35. 1,500 — 1. Zoe Rector, Riverdale, 4:51.09. 3,000 — 1. Cristin Brethower, Yamhill-Carlton, 10:58.89. 100 Hurdles — 1. Mallory Turner, Sutherlin, 17.04. 300 Hurdles — 1. Olivia Farrior, Amity, 48.14; 5. Mallory Turner, Sutherlin, 52.19. 4x100 Relay — 1. St. Mary’s (Reed, Walker, Ford, DeBoer), 51.86. 4x400 Relay — 1. St. Mary’s (Ford, Walker, Reed, DeBoer), 4:14.28; 2. Sutherlin (Edmonson, Ratledge, Mad. Turner, Mal. Turner), 4:22.77. Shot Put — 1. Erica MacDonald, Sutherlin, 34-8 3/4. Discus — 1. Hallee Hughes, Willamina, 116-10. Javelin — 1. Mackenzii Phillips, Douglas, 129-7. High Jump — 1. Mallory Turner, Sutherlin, 5-1; 6. Lilly Rohm, South Umpqua, 4-6. Pole Vault — 1. Mackenzie Walker, St. Mary’s, 11-0; 3. Mady Turner, Sutherlin, 8-6. Long Jump — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sutherlin, 17-9. Triple Jump — 1. Jadyn Vermillion, Sutherlin, 35-11 3/4.
