COOS BAY — The rematch is set.
The Sutherlin girls basketball team is headed back to the Class 3A state championship game after taking down Santiam Christian, 60-43, in a semifinal game at Marshfield Thursday.
The Bulldogs (13-0 overall) take on two-time defending state champion Clatskanie (12-0) in Friday’s championship game, to be played at 2:15 p.m. at the Pirate Palace and aired on the radio locally on i101.FM.
Sutherlin (13-0 overall) got balanced scoring from its three leading scorers. Senior Jadyn Vermillion had 19, going 8-for-11 from the free-throw line and knocking down three 3-pointers, while sophomore point guard Micah Wicks had 15 points and senior post Amy Dickover contributed 12.
Santiam Christian (9-2) led most of the first quarter, but Sutherlin finally got its first lead at 8-6 then outscored the Eagles 13-2 in the final 3 minutes of the first quarter.
After halftime, Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said the Bulldogs’ defense really took over.
“We came out in the third quarter and upped our defensive intensity, which was lacking all through the second quarter,” Grotting said. “We came out and scored five quick ones on them and all of a sudden you’re up 15 points, and it forced them to take some quick shots.”
Grotting was worried about Santiam Christian’s two big scorers: 5-foot, 10-inch Taylor Yost, who finished with 17 points, and 5-11 Audrey Miller, who had 15 with three 3-pointers.
“That second half the kids did a really great job. We were really nervous about their two big wings,” Grotting said. “And I can’t say enough about Amy and (freshman) Madison (Wagner) just cleaning those boards up and getting us out on transition. We rebounded the ball really well.”
Sutherlin hit 16 of 25 free-throws, while Santiam Christian was 9-for-11 at the line.
Santiam Christian faces Nyssa for third place at North Bend High School.
Sutherlin will be appearing in the finals for the sixth time in the last eight years.
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN (43) — Audrey Miller 17, Yost 15, Allman 6, Carley 4, K. Fast, E. Fast, Fulbright, Johnson, Roberts, Kniebuehler, Scariano. Totals 15 9-11 43.
SUTHERLIN (60) — Jadyn Vermillion 19, Wicks 15, Dickover 12, Gill 6, Wagner 6, Jo. Vermillion 2, Edmonson, Gary, Summers, Richardson. Totals 20 16-25 6057.
Santiam Christian 8 15 9 11 — 43
Sutherlin 21 12 17 10 — 60
3-point Goals — S.C. 4 (Miller 3, Yost 1), Suth. 4 (Ja.Vermillion 3, Wicks 1). Total Fouls — S.C. 18, Suth. 10.
