Thomas Mentes hit a pair of free throws with six seconds remaining, helping cap a furious Sutherlin fourth-quarter rally and lift the Bulldogs to their first boys basketball win of the season, a 38-37 nailbiter against visiting Yamhill-Carlton Tuesday night in the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin entered the fourth quarter trailing 33-22, but used its defense to create offense and gradually chip away at the Tigers' lead.
"We were down 11 with about four minutes left and they went into a 'four corners' type of stall," Sutherlin coach Chris Mock said. "We were able to get into them, force a couple of turnovers and the kids started to believe a little bit."
Yamhill-Carlton's effort to drain the remaining time off the game clock backfired, and Sutherlin's Thomas Woods hit a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game, 36-35 with 33 seconds left in the game. Tiger Reimann hit two free throws with 12 seconds left to put Yamhill-Carlton back ahead by one before Mentes toed the charity stripe and sealed the win.
"The kids were really excited," Mock said. "I think this will help them buy into what we're trying to do. For pretty much all of them, this was their first varsity win."
Paul Cervantes led Sutherlin (1-2 overall) with 20 points, with Mentes scoring 10 and Woods eight with a pair of 3-pointers.
Reimann matched Cervantes with 20 points for the Tigers (0-3).
Sutherlin is scheduled to visit Phoenix Friday at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.