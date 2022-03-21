Ely Palm (7) celebrates with Bryson McGarvey (10) bump fists after Palm scored the first run of the second game of a doubleheader against North Valley Monday afternoon. Palm pitched and scored the winning run in a 5-4 victory in game 2, while McGarvey earned the win on the mound in a 17-2, five inning first game.
SUTHERLIN — Bryson McGarvey earned his first pitching win of the season in the opener and Waylon McKnight drove in the go-ahead run in the second game as Sutherlin swept a nonleague baseball doubleheader over North Valley Monday.
The Bulldogs won the first game 17-2 in five innings, and took the nightcap 5-4, earning their first two wins of the season.
McGarvey allowed just two runs (one earned) and struck out five over five innings of work in the opener, which saw Sutherlin score seven first-inning runs and lead 14-1 after three frames.
"He was able to keep his pitch count down and we made some plays behind him," Bulldogs coach Bret Prock said.
Adan Diaz had two hits, two walks, two runs batted in and two runs scored for Sutherlin in the opener. McKnight went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, and Jeremiah Lepre had two hits with an RBI and a run scored.
In the second game, Ely Palm threw a complete game and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Bulldogs.
Sutherlin jumped out to a 4-0 lead over the Knights after two innings, but North Valley battled back to tie the game heading to the bottom of the fourth. In that half of the fourth, Palm drew a walk and advanced to third on a bunt by Diaz when no Knights were covering third base. Palm went on to score on a single by McKnight.
Sutherlin is scheduled to host Elmira/Triangle Lake March 29.
First Game
North Valley;100;01;—;2;6;3
Sutherlin;743;3x;—;17;12;3
Freedman, Lawless (2) and Farmer; McGarvey and McKnight. W — McGarvey. L — Freedman. 2B — Munoz (NV), Farmer (NV), Diaz 2 (S). 3B — McKnight (S).
Second Game
North Valley;003;100;0;—;4;11;3
Sutherlin;130;100;x;—;5;7;4
Cartwright, Huff (5) and Farmer; Palm and McKnight. W — Palm. L — Cartwright. 2B — Pezqueda.
