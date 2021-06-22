SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin Bulldogs took one more step toward an anticipated rematch.
Micah Wicks scored a game-high 23 points, and seniors Jadyn Vermillion and Amy Dickover both scored 15 as the Bulldogs (12-0 overall) ran away from visiting Willamina, 58-31 in a Class 3A girls basketball Elite 8 game Tuesday night at the Dog Pound.
"This was the first game where Micah, Jadyn and I all played really well on the same night," Dickover said. "That's something we've struggled with."
The reigning Class 3A state runners-up got off to a slowish start, leading 16-13 after the first quarter, but kicked into hyperdrive, outscoring the visiting Bulldogs 32-7 over the next two quarters. Sutherlin Josh Grotting emptied his bench in the fourth quarter, most of which was played with a running clock.
"We started to get a feel for the game and got into a rhythm with what they were doing offensively," Grotting said of the slow start. "Willamina could have beaten us today, but we took care of business."
Dickover scored 13 of her 15 points in the first quarter. When Willamina began putting two and three players against the 6-foot-2 post, Wicks and Vermillion made them pay, scoring 15 of Sutherlin's 17 third-quarter points.
"They put three kids on Amy, and Micah and Jadyn just took advantage of it," Grotting said.
Dickover said the team didn't panic with the game staying tight during the first quarter.
"That's kind of been our (modus operandi) this season, coming out slow and finishing strong," Dickover said. "This was the performance we really needed going into the next two games. That said, we have to stay focused because anything can happen at Marshfield."
The Pirate Palace will be the site of the Class 3A boys' and girls' Final 4, which tips off Thursday. Sutherlin will take on Santiam Christian (9-1), which beat Yamhill-Carlton 55-44 Tuesday. On the other side of that bracket is a team the Bulldogs have been chomping at the bit to play for nearly 18 months: defending Class 3A champion Clatskanie, who will take on Nyssa.
The potential of a rematch with Clatskanie is the elephant in the room, so to speak, but Grotting said his girls, while looking forward to a rematch, have kept themselves within the present.
"We've talked about that, sure," Grotting said. "We definitely need to not worry about Clastkanie at this point, but rather worry about what we're doing."
Sutherlin and Santiam Christian will square off at 3 p.m. Thursday. The semifinal losing teams will play at 2:15 p.m. Friday at North Bend High School, while the championship game will also be at 2:15 p.m. Friday at Marshfield.
WILLAMINA (31) — Grace France 8, McLean 7, Hughes 5, Schoenbachler 4, Scranton 3, Ki. Rankin 3, Connolly 1, Ke. Rankin, Bailey. Totals 10 9-14 31.
SUTHERLIN (58) — Micah Wicks 23, Ja. Vermillion 15, Dickover 15, Wagner 3, Edmonson 2, Gary, Gill, Summers, Jo. Vermillion, Cardoza, Ratledge, Burdett, Richardson. Totals 22 9-16 58.
Willamina;13;5;2;11;—;31
Sutherlin;16;15;17;10;—;58
3-point Goals — Will. 2 (Ki. Rankin 1, McLean 1), Suth. 5 (Wicks 3, Wagner 1, Ja. Vermillion 1). Total Fouls — Will. 14, Suth. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.