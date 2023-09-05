Sutherlin's Bryant first in hornets race at Douglas County Dirt Track show The News-Review Tom Eggers Sports Editor Author email Sep 5, 2023 Sep 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Burnie Bryant of Sutherlin won the hornets main event at Saturday's Douglas County Dirt Track racing program at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.Other feature race winners included Camden Robustelli of Medford in limited sprints, Jake Mayden of Springfield in modifieds and Matt Sanders of Brookings in sport mods.The next scheduled event at the fairgrounds will be Sept. 29 with the Western States Finals. Classes in action are 360 sprint cars and limited sprints.Saturday's ResultsMain EventsLimited Sprints 1. Camden Robustelli, Medford; 2. Blaine Cory, Medford; 3. Kyle Alberding, Winston; 4. Johnny Burke, Medford; 5. Donny Waddell, Roseburg; 6. Scott Fox, Oakland; 7. Ryan Hirschbock, Klamath Falls; 8. Justin Tracy, Roseburg; 9. RC Levin, Roseburg; 10. Brian Davis, Merlin; 11. Enrique Jaime, Medford; 12. Steven Snawder, Roseburg.Modifieds1. Jake Mayden, Springfield; 2. Dustin Comer, Springfield; 3. Braedon Hand, Cottage Grove; 4. Austin McTaggart, Springfield; 5. Ray Kniffen Jr., White City; 6. Dave Duste Jr., Central Point; 7. Bennett Bray, Roseburg; 8. Tyler Smith, Cottage Grove; 9. Brett Muth, Cottage Grove.Sport Modifieds1. Matt Sanders, Brookings; 2. Isaac Sanders, Brookings; 3. Jordan Henry, Roseburg; 4. Mike Wilcox, Roseburg; 5. Vinny Debenedetti, Rogue River; 6. Austin Petray, Central Point; 7. Doug Coffman, Roseburg; 8. Steven Sanders, Brookings; 9. Ray Comer, Springfield; 10. Steve Hopkins, Roseburg.Hornets1. Burnie Bryant, Sutherlin; 2. Richard Dickenson, Roseburg; 3. Michael Kennerly, Sutherlin; 4. The Bartman, Roseburg; 5. Melissa Bryant, Roseburg; 6. Faith Bryant, Coos Bay; 7. Bryce Barnes, Medford; 8. Briannah Fisher, Central Point; 9. Tyler Organ, Glide; 10. Isaac Stere, Cottage Grove. Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220. 