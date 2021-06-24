Sutherlin senior post Amy Dickover and coach Josh Grotting were named the Far West League’s Player and Coach of the Year in a polling of the league’s coaches.
Three Bulldogs were named to the first team, with Dickover joined by sophomore guard Micah Wicks and senior guard Jadyn Vermillion. Douglas juniors Male’ata Polamalu and Adrianna Sapp also were voted to the first team.
Douglas sophomore Kierra Bennett and senior Mila Polamalu were voted to the second team, while Sutherlin sophomore Ava Gill and freshman Madison Wagner received honorable mention.
Gill and Sapp were also voted to the league’s All-Defensive team.
Far West League Girls Basketball
All-League Teams
Player of the Year — Amy Dickover, sr., Sutherlin.
Coach of the Year — Josh Grotting, Sutherlin.
First Team
Amy Dickover, sr., Sutherlin; Lexi Schofield, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Micah Wicks, soph., Sutherlin; Sierra Fitzhugh, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Jadyn Vermillion, sr., Sutherlin; Male’ata Polamalu, jr., Douglas; Adrianna Sapp, jr., Douglas.
Second Team
Kierra Bennett, soph., Douglas; Katelyn Willard, sr., Cascade Christian; Ryker Rothfus, jr., St. Mary’s; Elizabeth White, sr., Cascade Christian; Shelby Jirsa, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Mila Polamalu, sr., Douglas.
Honorable Mention
Morgan Dole, soph., St. Mary’s; Ava Gill, soph., Sutherlin; Ashlyn Schofield, soph., Brookings-Harbor; Madison Wagner, fr., Sutherlin; Maddie Ward, fr., St. Mary’s
All-Defensive Team
Ava Gill, soph., Sutherlin; Katelyn Willard, sr., Cascade Christian; Morgan Dole, soph., St. Mary’s; Tilly Peters, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Adrianna Sapp, jr., Douglas.
