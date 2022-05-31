TRI CITY — The seniors on the South Umpqua High School baseball team can enjoy their graduation some other time.
They've got a game to play on Friday. A state championship game, to be specific.
Jace Johnson singled home cousin Kade Johnson with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Lancers beat Yamhill-Carlton 7-6 in a Class 3A semifinal playoff game Tuesday at O'Malley Field.
South Umpqua (24-5 overall) will face Santiam Christian (19-8) in the title game Friday at 5 p.m. at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. The Eagles beat Blanchet Catholic 5-4 in nine innings in Tuesday's other semifinal.
"Jace did his job. Everybody did their job," senior Kade Johnson said after the team tackled Jace Johnson in the left field grass following his game-winning hit. "The chemistry we have, there was never a negative point in the game. We just grinded through and got it done."
South Umpqua took a 5-4 lead into the seventh inning, but the visiting Tigers picked up a pair of runs on an RBI single by Jacob McGehey and a fielder's choice by Kyle Preston to regain a 6-5 edge.
Lancers coach Steve Stebbins opted to enter sophomore Angel Chavez as a pinch hitter to lead off the bottom of the seventh, and Chavez came through with a double to right field to put the tying run in scoring position. Sophomore Louden Cole laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Chavez to third.
After a strikeout, Kade Johnson ripped an infield single which caromed off the chest of YC third baseman Riley Malis, and an errant throw to first went out of play. Chavez scored the tying run, and Kade Johnson advanced to second on the errant throw. On the next pitch, Jace Johnson ripped a ball into center field and Kade Johnson scored, sliding head first into home plate as the rest of the Lancers attempted to run down Jace Johnson in the postgame celebration.
"Just get a base hit," Chavez said on being called to hit in relief of centerfielder Brendan Gosselin. "Just get on base, that's all I was thinking."
"He's a real good hitter," Stebbins said, after playfully apologizing to his wife about their change in anniversary plans.
"He's been a grinder all year," Kade Johnson added. "When you need him to do a job, he does his job."
Another Lancer who did his job was starting pitcher Ever Lamm. The senior got off to a rocky start, surrendering three runs over the first two innings, but found his groove and got plenty of help from his defense over the next five innings.
"That's the best hitting team I've seen in my high school career," Lamm said of Yamhill-Carlton. "I was painting the corners and they were still putting the bat on the ball."
Lamm's effort on the mound — seven innings pitched, seven strikeouts — served an even bigger purpose in the win: South Umpqua will have the remainder of its pitchers available for Friday's state championship game. Jace Johnson is the presumed starter against Santiam Christian.
After falling into a 3-0 hole, South Umpqua rallied in the third inning when Andrew Camp reached on an error that scored Brayden Reedy, then scored on a triple by Kade Johnson, who later scored on a wild pitch.
Yamhill-Carlton briefly regained the lead in the top of the fourth when Gavin Stafford scored on a single by Carson Robarts, but the Lancers again pulled even when Jordan Stevenson launched a ball high into right field that cleared the wall for a 4-4 tie.
Justin Jenks hit a pair of doubles and drove in a run for the Lancers, while Kade Johnson finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.
South Umpqua struggled early against Tigers starter Wyatt Gurley, who recorded five strikeouts over the first two innings before the Lancers caught up to his velocity and the quick pace Gurley preferred.
"The last game comes at some point, it just hurts more when it's a game you thought you had," Tigers coach Jake McGraw said.
During a seventh-inning mound visit, McGraw said he didn't consider pulling Gurley to try and stem any possible momentum building for South Umpqua.
"I'm going to let him go as long as he's getting us outs," McGraw said. "I wanted him to be the guy to get us there, and 10 out of 10 times, I'm giving him the ball in that spot."
MAKING HISTORY
Stebbins became the first South Umpqua coach to lead two teams to state championship games in the same season. Stebbins coached the Lancers to the 3A football title game in November, and six months later, many of the same players will try to win the school's first baseball state championship since 1979.
"It's got nothing to do with me," Stebbins said. "It's them. It's a talented group, a hard-working group, and it shows with what they've been doing."
Yamhill-Carlton;120;100;2;—;6;9;3
South Umpqua;003;101;2;—;7;6;2
W. Gurley and Preston; Lamm and Horton. W — Lamm. L — W. Gurley. 2B — W. Burley (YC), Robarts (YC), Jenks 2 (SU), Chavez (SU). 3B — K. Johnson (SU). HR — Stevenson (SU).
