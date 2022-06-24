MEDFORD — The Roseburg Clint Newell Dr. Stewart’s improved to 2-0 in the Coach K Classic with a 10-7 win over the Humboldt Eagles on Friday at Jim McAbee Field.
Roseburg (8-5) had to overcome an early three-run deficit due to self-inflicted wounds. Dominic Tatone recorded three consecutive strikeouts to begin the game, but a dropped third strike helped Humboldt extend the inning.
A grounder to shortstop should have ended the frame, but a throwing error kept things going and scored the first run for the Eagles.
A single by Parker Rodgers and a double for Matt Letter plated two more runs for Humboldt (10-5).
Tatone settled in from there, allowing one hit over the next four scoreless innings. The left-hander struck out eight batters over the seven innings and walked just two. Tatone, a Roseburg High graduate and Umpqua Riverhawks baseball commit, earned his second win of the season.
The Docs tied the game with three runs in the home half of the second inning. Braxton Dill got the scoring started with a one-out single. Roseburg added a run on a bases-loaded walk and another on a sacrifice fly by Sebastian Watson.
A five-run third inning gave the Docs the lead for good. Eli Jacobs scored two on a line drive single to right field. Carson Dunn, Watson and Jace Johnson all had RBIs in the inning as well.
Roseburg led 10-4 going to the final inning. The Eagles took advantage of an error and a hit batter to plate three runs against Tatone, but the six-run lead held up.
Watson and Jacobs each drove in a pair of runs for Roseburg, while Dill and Evan Corbin both were 2-for-4.
Letter led Humboldt, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Humboldt;300;002;3;—;7;7;2
Roseburg;035;002;X;—;10;8;3
Agliolo, Sorenson (3) and Lommori; Tatone and Hubbard. W — Tatone (2-0). L — Agliolo. 2B — Letter 2 (H).
Joey Keeran is the sports director for KSKR The Score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.