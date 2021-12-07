Three Camas Valley players scored in double figures and the Hornets rode a 13-3 first-quarter scoring run to a 42-28 nonleague boys basketball victory at Crow Tuesday night.

Jared Standley, River Wolfe and Kenny Wilson each scored 10 points for the Hornets (2-1 overall), and James Standley kicked in nine points.

Conrad Hinton had 12 points to pace the host Cougars, who were playing their season opener.

Camas Valley is home against Milo Adventist Academy Thursday.

CAMAS VALLEY (42) — Jared Standley 10, River Wolfe 10, Kenny Wilson 10, Jam. Standley 9, Amos 2, DeRoss 1, Casteel, Younce, Ril. Wolfe, O'Connor, Banks. Totals 18 3-6 42.

CROW (28) — Conrad Hinton 12, I. Eshleman 8, Dougherty 4, Bowman 4, Manske, Morse, Martinze, L. Eshleman. Totals 10 4-7 28.

Camas Valley;13;13;6;10;—;42

Crow;3;6;8;11;—;28

3-point goals — CV 3 (Riv. Wolfe 2, Jam. Standley 1), Crow 4 (I. Eshleman 2, Hinton 2). Total Fouls — CV 13, Crow 7. Fouled Out — Amos.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

