Trent Palmer slides safely into home plate Saturday during a game between Umpqua Valley and the Willamette Valley National in the Cal Ripken 12U Majors Southern Oregon state tournament at Gaddis Park in Roseburg.
Easton Sanders watches from the dugout Saturday during a game between Umpqua Valley and Willamette Valley National in the Cal Ripken 10U Minors Southern Oregon state tournament tournament at Gaddis Park in Roseburg.
Jaxen Harris warms up before getting ready to hit Saturday during a game between Umpqua Valley and Willamette Valley National in the Cal Ripken 10U Minors Southern Oregon state tournament at Gaddis Park in Roseburg.
Team members rush into the dugout to grab their fielding equipment Saturday during a game between Umpqua Valley and Willamette Valley National in the Cal Ripken 10U Minors Southern Oregon state tournament at Gaddis Park in Roseburg.
Josiah Hansen reaches for a ball as Trevin Brownlee slides safely into second base Saturday during a game between Umpqua Valley and Willamette Valley National in the Cal Ripken 10U Minors Southern Oregon state tournament at Gaddis Park in Roseburg.
Three Douglas County all-star baseball teams punched their respective tickets to regional championship tournaments after coming out on top in the Southern Oregon Cal Ripken/Babe Ruth state tournaments held Friday through Sunday at Gaddis Park in Roseburg.
The Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken 9-and-under All-Stars, 10U All-Stars and the Umpqua Valley 14-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars all claimed their tournament championships to move on to the next round of tournaments, which will be held later this month.
Umpqua Valley’s 9U team beat Willamette Valley National 9-6 Sunday in a playoff game, then clinched the tournament championship with a 23-4 blowout of Willamette Valley American. The UVCR 9Us will compete in its regional championship tournament July 20-22 in Eugene.
The Umpqua Valley 12U squad, coming off of back-to-back tournament wins at Florence and the “Bash at the ‘Burg” were eliminated from championship contention with a 7-2 loss to Willamette Valley National, which went on to defeat Upper Rogue 4-2 to earn their spot in the regionals, which will be held in Longview, Washington July 20-22.
As for Umpqua Valley’s 10U squad, they also reached their tournament championship game and were deadlocked in a 5-5 tie with Willamette Valley National in the bottom of the fifth inning before Parker Owens had a two-run base hit to give UVCR a 7-5 lead heading to the top of the sixth.
Willamette Valley mounted a scoring threat in the sixth, but UVCR pitcher Jaxen Harris fielded a sharp ground ball on the left side of the mound and — throwing from his knees — got the out at first base for the inning’s second out, and recorded a strikeout to earn the tournament win.
Both Harris and Owens are Glendale players who earned their spots on the all-star team.
“This is a fun group of kids,” said UVCR 10U coach Dillan Martin, a Douglas High School grad who is assisted by Ryan Owens, Josh Huskey and Johnny Weight. “We’re pretty fortunate to have the kids we have and the families and parents. Without them, we wouldn’t be here.”
The UVCR 10Us will head to the regional tournament in Longview, with a 25-1 season record.
“Douglas County is a baseball county,” Martin said, “and it’s starting to trend back that way, which is nice.”
At Roseburg’s Sunshine Park Saturday, the Umpqua Valley 14-year-old Babe Ruth squad had little trouble with Three Rivers Babe Ruth of Grants Pass, winning the only two games played in that bracket by scores of 11-1 and 14-4 to advance to their regional tournament, which will be held in Ferndale, Washington, July 17-22.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
