The Glide Wildcats opened the truncated 2021 baseball season with a six-game winning streak, and the "Big Blue Train" was off and running, until a miserable two hours appeared to slam that train off the tracks.
Special District 4 rival Umpqua Valley Christian handed Glide a 19-3 whipping on May 3 at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium. The next day, Glide answered with a 2-1 win over the Monarchs and, with that win, the train was back on track.
Glide qualified for the 16-team "Culminating Week" state tournament, but just barely as the No. 15 seed. The Wildcats traveled to Toledo in the first round and won 7-4. Two days later, Glide took on undefeated Lakeview at Klamath Falls' Kiger Stadium, and belted the Honkers, 19-4.
The following Saturday, Glide got a complete-game two-hitter from pitcher Trever Short in a 3-1 win over Heppner/Ione, meaning the Wildcats would have their whole complement of starting pitchers against 18-0 and top-seeded Kennedy.
Glide jumped out to a 10-1 lead on its way to a 11-6 win over the Trojans, the Wildcats' third baseball championship since 2006.
When Special District 4 released its all-league voting, senior catcher Malachi Dunnavant was voted co-Player of the Year, while Short, a senior infielder, and senior pitcher Tryson Melton along with junior outfielder Colby Bucich also were selected to the first team.
Glide first-year head coach Justin Bennett was voted Coach of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.