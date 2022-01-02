Nash, left, and Gage Singleton pose with their All-America awards from USA Wrestling at sunset on the family ranch. The brothers won Oregon state wrestling titles in the spring, earned All-America honors in Fargo, North Dakota over the summer, then both wrestled to second-place finishes at the Reno Tournament of Champions in December.
After a year of struggling to find competitive mat time, Roseburg's wrestling Singleton siblings have been making up for lost time.
Over the past six months, Nash, a senior, and sophomore Gage Singleton have been busy hauling notable hardware from all over the West.
The pair won state championships in Newberg in June at the Oregon Wrestling Association-sanctioned Class 6A state tournament. Gage Singleton took down the 106-pound crown, while Nash added his second state title by winning the 132-pound bracket.
Over the summer, the brothers traveled to Fargo, North Dakota, for the national freestyle and Greco-Roman championships, where both earned All-America honors. Gage, competing in the 16-and-younger bracket, earned All-America in both disciplines, including a third-place finish in the freestyle tournament. Nash brought some All-America hardware for his effort in the Greco-Roman tournament.
Most recently, the brothers were equally dominant in their weight classes at the prestigious Reno Tournament of Champions, but ultimately both placed second, Gage at 106 pounds and Nash at 132.
The pair will get another crack at big-time competition when Roseburg travels to Clovis, California, next weekend for the Doc Buchanan Invitational.
