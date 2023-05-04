EUGENE — Roseburg athletes Timothy Johnson, Emmett Kalar, Sienna Nunemaker and Bridget Brooksby posted individual victories as the Indians competed in a three-way prep track and field meet Wednesday at Sheldon High School.
Nunemaker and teammate Elliana Webber placed first and second, respectively, in the high jump, while Brooksby led a top-three sweep by Roseburg — joined by Grace Bachmeier and Dakota Coffman — in the pole vault.
The Indians' Hannah Heuberger placed second in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, Charis Childers was second in the 1,500 and Isabella Buford placed second in the 3,000. Roseburg's 4x400 relay team of Charis Childers, Faith Gaines, Addison Scalf and Corinne Childers turned in a second-place finish.
In the field events, Amy Whitney was second in the shot put for Roseburg while Imogen Warnak placed second in the triple jump.
Johnson (1,500) and Kalar (javelin) had individual victories for the Roseburg boys, who also got a winning performance from the 4x400 relay team of Peyton Fisher, Moses Finlay, Jaroyn Dorry and Carter Stedman.
Finlay had a second place finish in the triple jump, Joshua Godfrey was second in the shot put and Grant Gober was second in the high jump.
Roseburg is scheduled to compete in the 73rd annual Grants Pass Rotary Invitational Saturday.
BOYS
Individual Results
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Owen Phillips, S, 11.17; 2. Grafton Robinson, S, 11.33; 3. Grant Gober, R, 11.44. 200 — 1. Owen Phillips, S, 22.98; 2. Zachery McEwen, S, 23.62; 3. Nicholas Parish, R, 23.71. 400 — 1. Adam Reeder, S, 52.73; 2. Isaac Peters, S, 53.10; 3. Peyton Fisher, R, 53.36. 800 — 1. Adam Reeder, S, 2:01.82; 2. Malachi Schoenherr, S, 2:02.65; 3. Evan Poulsen, S, 2:03.25. 1,500 — 1. Timothy Johnson, R, 4:20.58; 2. Joseph Wofford, NE, 4:29.39; 3. Zach Bernard, S, 4:44.54. 3,000 — 1. Joseph Wofford, NE, 10:00.34; 2. Alder Davis, NE, 10:11.85; 3. Finn Gordon, NE, 10:15.21. 110 Hurdles — 1. Diego Villada-Youel, S, 17.64; 2. Joey Robino, S, 17.74; 3. Andrew Brazell, NE, 18.57. 300 Hurdles — 1. Jet Sherman, S, 43.41; 2. Diego Villada-Youel, S, 43.53; 3. Asher Brewster, R, 44.85. 4x100 Relay — 1. Sheldon (Robinson, Phillips, McEwen, Thomas), 42.72; 2. Roseburg (Robinson, M. Stedman, Hadwen, Parish), 45.33; 3. North Eugene, 45.89. 4x400 Relay — 1. Roseburg (Fisher, Finlay, Dorry, C. Stedman), 3:36.58; 2. Sheldon, 3:48.93; 3. North Eugene, 4:03.20. Shot Put — 1. Justin Ditorrice, NE, 40-6; 2. Joshua Godfrey, R, 39-11; 3. Michael Urias, S, 39-5. Discus — 1. Brodie Riscili, S, 137-10; 2. Cooper Birns, NE, 116-6; 3. Justin Ditorrice, NE, 114-5. Javelin — 1. Emmett Kalar, R, 165-1; 2. Mateo Ocampo, NE, 142-0; 3. Sawyer Hayner, S, 134-0. High Jump — 1. Devon Anderson, NE, 6-0; 2. Grant Gober, R, 5-10; 3. Peyton Seal, R, 5-8. Pole Vault — 1. Terek Logan, S, 14-6; 2. Milly Morach, S, 13-3; 3. Wyatt Baer, NE, 11-3. Long Jump — 1. Owen Phillips, S, 23-1 1/2; 2. Jet Sherman, S, 21-9 1/2; 3. Grant Gober, R, 21-6 1/2. Triple Jump — 1. Riley Sharps, S, 40-1 3/4; 2. Moses Finlay, R, 37-0; 3. Jazz Maclean, R, 34-8 1/2.
GIRLS
Individual Results
Top 3 Placers
100 — 1. Alicia Lancaster, S, 12.79; 2. Alexis Leao, S, 12.83; 3. Noelle Sherle, S, 12.90. 200 — 1. Alicia Lancaster, S, 26.44; 2. Alexis Leao, S, 26.45; 3. Kasemsri Miele, R, 27.30. 400 — 1. Jailyn Arleth Becerra-Brigido, NE, 58.75; 2. Michelle Bierman, NE, 1:01.80; 3. Corinne Childers, R, 1:05.10. 800 — 1. Artana Nice, NE, 2:29.10; 2. Cricket Phipps, NE, 2:29.67; 3. Skylar Willow, S, 2:38.99. 1,500 — 1. Artana Nice, NE, 4:57.68; 2. Charis Childers, R, 5:21.26; 3. Vikki Vanderwerff, R, 5:43.21. 3,000 — 1. Angelina Falcon, S, 13:44.48; 2. Isabella Buford, R, 13:50.64. 100 Hurdles — 1. Tori Line, S, 16.71; 2. Hannah Heuberger, R, 17.13; 3. Holly Brewster, R, 17.55. 300 Hurdles — 1. Tori Line, S, 49.65; 2. Hannah Heuberger, R, 53.40; 3. Alexa Bachmeier, R, 54.46. 4x100 Relay — 1. Sheldon (Lancaster, Sherle, Ramon, Leau), 49.00; 2. North Eugene, 50.40; 3. Roseburg (Miele, Gaines, Familio, Scalf), 51.01. 4x400 Relay — 1. North Eugene (Dotts, Bierman, Phipps, Becerra-Brigido), 4:16.10; 2. Roseburg (Ch. Childers, Gaines, Scalf, Co. Childers), 4:25.68; 3. Sheldon, 4:54.49. Shot Put — 1. Brianna Loboy, S, 31-8; 2. Amy Whitney, R, 26-10; 3. Kirra Farrer, R, 26-0. Discus — 1. Brianna Loboy, S, 88-8; 2. Maia Contreras, S, 79-4; 3. Kirra Farrer, R, 74-1. Javelin — 1. Tori Line, S, 93-11; 2. Kendyl Neef, NE, 89-4; 3. Sam Rankin, NE, 88-6. High Jump — 1. Sienna Nunemaker, R, 4-8; 2. Elliana Webber, R, 4-4; 3. Mars Bond, NE, 4-2. Pole Vault — 1. Bridget Brooksby, R, 9-0; 2. Grace Bachmeier, R, 7-6; 3. Dakota Coffman, R, 7-0. Long Jump — 1. Noelle Sherle, S, 16-10; 2. Martina Torres Ramon, S, 16-3 1/2; 3. Isabella Tocco, S, 15-6 1/2. Triple Jump — 1. Isabella Tocco, S, 31-4 1/2; 2. Imogen Warnak, R, 30-0; 3. Caroline Knudson, R, 30-0.
