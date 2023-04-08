COQUILLE — Kacey Benefiel had one individual win and shared a second and Emori Pauli had a hurdles win, helping South Umpqua's boys track and field team to the team title at Friday's Coquille Twilight Invitational.
Benefiel won the 100 meters, shared top honors in the 200 and Pauli won the 300 hurdles. Both were also members of the Lancers' winning 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams, helping South Umpqua edge Gold Beach 95.5-88 in total points for the team championship. Reedsport (80), Yoncalla (75) and Camas Valley (46.25) rounded out the top five.
Yoncalla earned most of its points in the field events, including a sweep of the top four positions in the high jump. Jayden Churchwell, Noah Leary and Ashton Hardy tied for first in the high jump by each clearing 5 feet, 8 inches in the same number of jumps. Leary also won the triple jump and was second by two inches in the long jump.
Camas Valley's Owen Koegler and Jon DeRoss placed first and second, respectively, in the javelin, and also helped the Hornets to a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
Coquille ran away with the girls' team title, mounting 199.5 team points. By contrast, Reedsport (39.33) and Oakland (36) finished third and fourth, respectively.
The lone Douglas County athlete to win an individual event was South Umpqua's Lilly Rohm, who won the high jump by clearing 4-6.
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — South Umpqua 95.5, Gold Beach 88, Reedsport 80, Yoncalla 75, Camas Valley 46.2, Brookings-Harbor 42, Pacific 33.2, Coquille 32, Elkton 28.5, Powers 21, Rogue River 20.4, Toledo 12, Riddle 9.5, Myrtle Point, 8.2, Butte Falls 5, Oakland 4.5.
(Winners, Douglas County Placers through Top 6)
100 — 1. Kacey Benefiel, SU, 11.4; 4. Emori Pauli, SU, 12.0; 5. Thomas Morgan, Reed, 12.2; 6. James Standley, CV, 12.4. 200 — 1. (tie) Kacey Benefiel, SU, and Jake Westerman, GB, 23.7; 3. Nate Brown, SU, 24.4; 5. James Standley, CV, 24.8. 400 — 1. Nelston Wilstead, GB, 55.4; 5. Seth Lamell, CV, 58.2; 6. Robert Brill, Rid, 58.3. 800 — 1. Ian Holmes, Yon, 2:19.8; 2. Creo Zeller, R, 2:24.3; 3. Gavyn Woody, E, 2:26.0; 4. Grant Berg, SU, 2:32.5; 5. Moshe Byle, E, 2:36.2. 1,500 — 1. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 4:32.5; 3. Creo Zeller, Reed, 5:08.3; 4. Sean Hastings, E, 5:10.3; 3,000 — 1. Clayton Wilson, Reed, 10:07.3; 2. Andrew Sexauer, SU, 10:47.8; 3. Sean Hastings, E, 11:18.0; 4. Lucas Varela-Diaz, SU, 11:28.3; 6. Jude Lichte, Reed, 11:39.8. 110 Hurdles — 1. Tucker Long, Pac, 18.7. 300 Hurdles — 1. Emori Pauli, SU, 45.8. 4x100 Relay — 1. South Umpqua (Benefiel, Elrod, Simpson, Brown), 46.0; 2. Camas Valley (Koegler, Standley, DeRoss, Lamell), 49.1; 3. Reedsport (Wang, M. Morgan, T. Morgan, Corrie), 50.3. 4x400 Relay — 1. South Umpqua (Benefiel, Elrod, Brown, Pauli), 3:46.1. Shot Put — 1. Korben Storns, GB, 38-5; 2. Seth Hill, Reed, 36-6 1/4; 5. Jon DeRoss, CV, 34-1/2; 6. Micah Hill, Reed, 33-11 1/4. Discus — 1. Tom Riley, Coq, 117-2 1/2; 4. Owen Koegler, CV, 107-6 1/4. Javelin — 1. Owen Koegler, CV, 132-4; 2. Jon DeRoss, CV, 122-0; 3. Odin Buckland, Reed, 116-5; 4. Myles Morgan, Reed, 114-6; 5. Seth Hill, Reed, 112-5; 6. Creo Zeller, Reed, 107-10. High Jump — 1. (tie) Jayden Churchwell, Yon, Noah Leary, Yon, and Ashton Hardy, Yon, 5-8; 4. Ian Holmes, Yon, 5-4; 5. (tie) Nick Rohm, SU, 4-8. Pole Vault — 1. Talon Blanton, Pow, 10-1. Long Jump — 1. Jake Westerman, GB, 18-7; 2. Noah Leary, Yon, 18-5; 3. Jayden Churchwell, Yon, 17-10; 6. (tie) Gavyn Woody, Elk, and Robert Brill, Rid, 16-7. Triple Jump — 1. Noah Leary, Yon, 41-3 1/2; 2. (tie) Jayden Churchwell, Yon, and Nate Brown, SU, 37-2; 4. Gavyn Woody, Elk, 35-7; 5. Robert Brill, Rid, 34-2; 6. Connor Woodward, SU, 31-9.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Coquille 199.5, Brookings-Harbor 112.2, Reedsport 39.3; Oakland 36, Gold Beach 35.5, Riddle 33.5, South Umpqua 30.2, Toledo 30, Elkton 29.7, Rogue River 24, Myrtle Point 16, Powers 12, Yoncalla 3, Butte Falls 2.2, Camas Valley 2.
(Winners, Douglas County Placers through Top 6)
100 — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 13.1. 200 — 1. Trinidy Blanton, Coq, 27.8; 3. Meah Saddler, Elk, 30.9. 400 — 1. Ada Millet, Coq, 1:03.1; 5. Emalie Mayorga, SU, 1:11.0. 800 — 1. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 2:41.2; 4. Rosa Gallo-Camacho, Oak, 3:03.3; 6. Delila Peralta, Yon, 3:39.7. 1,500 — 1. Natalie Hammond, Reed, 5:33.4; 3. Auriana VanHouten, Oak, 6:37.2; 5. Kendall Holcomb, Elk, 7:38.9; 6. Lilly Wisser, Oak, 9:40.0. 3,000 — 1. Ada Millet, Coq, 12:33.2; 3. Kendall Holcomb, Elk, 15:21.2. 100 Hurdles — 1. Gabby Perez, GB, 16.7; 3. Summer Smith, Reed, 20.2. 300 Hurdles — 1. Gabby Perez, GB, 53.9; 3. Zoe Vickers, Oak, 1:00.0; 4. Payson Little, Oak, 1:02.5. 4x100 Relay — 1. Coquille, 56.6; 3. Reedsport, 59.3; 4. South Umpqua, 59.4. 4x400 Relay — 1. Brookings-Harbor, 5:26.9. Shot Put — 1. Holli Vigue, Coq, 30-10; 2. Sammy Linton, Rid, 26-2.5; 4. Zarah Hayes, Rid, 23-10.5; 6. Nina Lammers, Oak, 23-6.75. Discus — 1. Holli Vigue, Coq, 106-7 1/2; 3. Sammy Linton, Rid, 75-9; 4. Summer Smith, Reed, 73-11 1/2; 6. Alyssa Wade, SU, 69-8 1/2. Javelin — 1. Alexi Lucatero, Coq, 89-0; 2. Angelique Wilkins, Elk, 84-6; 4. Sammy Linton, Rid, 67-9; 5. Sam Quinn, SU, 66-0; 6. Nina Lammers, Oak, 65-5 1/2. High Jump — 1. Lilly Rohm, SU, 4-6. Pole Vault — 1. Reagan Krantz, Coq, 9-6. Long Jump — 1. Melanie Lambson Coq, 14-9; 5. Sariya Rutan, SU, 12-2. Triple Jump — 1. Ada Millet, Coq, 30-0; 3. Piper Mitchell, Rid, 26-9-5; 5. (tie) Jaden Davis, Rid, 24-0.
