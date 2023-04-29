FLORENCE — The Sutherlin girls track and field team fell just three points shy of host Siuslaw at the Central Coast Invitation held Friday at Siuslaw High School.
Tillamook won the girls' team title with 107 points, with Siuslaw — on the strength of its dominant distance running program — edged Sutherlin 76-73 for second. Siuslaw swept the top four positions in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 races.
Sutherlin's Brooklyn Radford earned a first-place finish in the 100 meters (13.94 seconds) and placed second in the 200 (30.27), while Paige Edmonson finished first in the long jump (15-6) and second in both the 100 (17.71) and 300 hurdles (52.99).
In the field, Mahalah Adkins (4-6) and Jaden Ratledge (4-4) placed 1-2 in the high jump, and Ratledge also finished second in the triple jump (31-0).
Riddle's Sammy Linton took second in the girls discus (84-0).
The boys team standings were much more spread out as Siuslaw ran away with the team title, totaling 161 points to Tillamook's 100. Sutherlin finished with 32 points.
The Bulldogs' 4x100-meter relay team of Shawn Ellsworth, Aiden Arwood, Aaron Worley and Andrew Worley turned in a second-place finish (46.52), while Hunter VanBuren took first in the 100 (11.64) and third in the 400 (56.37).
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
