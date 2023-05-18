FLORENCE — Paige Edmonson and Kendra Parsons placed first and second, respectively, in the long jump, helping the Sutherlin girls track and field team to fourth in the team standings after the first day of the Class 3A Special District 4 championships at Siuslaw High School Thursday.
Edmonson won the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 6 inches, followed by Parsons with a mark of 15-3 1/4.
Sutherlin finished the first day of the meet with 35.5 team points, 16 behind first-place Sisters.
The Bulldogs picked up 11.5 points in the high jump, where Madison Huntley tied for third with a height of 4-8, while Mahalah Adkins (sixth) and Jaden Ratledge (seventh) each cleared 4-4. Ratledge also placed sixth in the shot put.
Only one track final was held Thursday, with the Bulldogs' Hailey Holgate placing sixth in the 3,000.
Glide scored six team points behind a third-place finish from Jaiden Adams in the javelin.
On the boys' side, Sutherlin (two points) and Glide (one) were bringing up the rear in the team standings.
Sutherlin's points were due to a seventh-place finish by Aiden Arwood in the long jump, while Glide's lone point was the result of an eighth-place finish by Oliver Sommer in the pole vault.
The meet will conclude Friday.
Class 3A Special District 4 Championships
At Siuslaw High School
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Siuslaw 67.5, Elmira 26, Sisters 23.5, La Pine 18, Creswell 10, Pleasant Hill 8, Sutherlin 2, Glide 1.
Thursday's Finals
Top 3, Douglas County through Top 8)
3,000 — 1. Wyatt Montgomery, LP, 8:58.42; 2. Kyle Huges, Siu, 9:16.75; 3. Brayden Linton, Siu, 9:20.88. Discus — 1. Jonathan Rose, Siu, 138-0; 2. Jacob Janeczko, E, 128-4; 3. Zane Clemmer, E, 110-2. Pole Vault — 1. Kyle Hughes, Siu, 14-0; 2. Justin Allen, Siu, 12-4; 3. (tie) Will Johnson, Siu, and Taine Martin, Sis, 11-10; 8. Oliver Sommer, G, 8-10. Long Jump — 1. Kale Jensen, Siu, 19-10 1/4; 2. Jackson Weller, PH, 19-7 1/2; 3. Tanner Hunt, E, 19-3 1/2; 7. Aiden Arwood, Suth, 17-9.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Sisters 51.5, Siuslaw 45, Elmira 40, Sutherlin 35.5, Creswell 33, Pleasant Hill 13, La Pine 10, Glide 6.
