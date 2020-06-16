WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College Esports team announced the signing of two new Douglas County students for the 2020-21 season.
Rogue Skrip is a 2020 graduate of Umpqua Valley Christian and was the school's salutatorian. He was an Honor Roll student who participated in the FIRST Tech Challenge for Southern Oregon Robotics, placing and advancing to the Super Qualifier on multiple occasions.
Skrip has received multiple scholarships and has participated in student leadership, the Math Olympics and the OSU Engineering Expo.
As an avid gamer, Skrip will be competing in multiple titles for the Riverhawks.
Daniel Fuqua is a 2019 graduate of South Umpqua High School. He competes in Super Smash Bros. and League of Legends. He's competed in League of Legends since Season 2 and is ranked Gold II, and climbing. He will compete on both titles for the Riverhawks.
Fuqua plans to study medicine or engineering.
Riverhawk Esports will compete in the fall of 2020, playing various titles. This will be their first year of competition.
