KENT, Washington — The Umpqua Community College baseball team took a pair of non-region games from Green River Monday and Tuesday at Russell Road Park.
The Riverhawks won Monday’s nine-inning affair 4-1, then took Tuesday’s seven-inning game 9-1.
Umpqua got an outstanding pitching performance from sophomore Carson Angeroth in Monday’s win. Angeroth threw a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 10 and walking none while allowing one earned run.
Offensively, Justin Hausner had a pair of hits and Umpqua took advantage of eight walks.
Tuesday, pitchers Nathan Van Beek and Austin Anderson combined on a four-hitter as Umpqua’s bats got hot in the middle innings, scoring seven runs in the fourth through sixth frames.
Shea Bowen went 2-for-2 with a double and drew three walks for the Riverhawks, Brandon Cabrera was 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored, and Charlie Galanti also tripled for Umpqua.
The Riverhawks (10-6 overall) are scheduled to host Lane Community College and Walla Walla at noon and 6 p.m., respectively, Friday at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium.
Monday’s Game
Umpqua 004 000 000 — 4 6 1
Green River 000 010 000 — 1 4 1
Angeroth and Bell; T. Smith, Etzkorn (4), Wagner (5), Severino (6) and Condie, Higgins (7). W — Angeroth. L — T. Smith. 2B — Brown (U). 3B — Bowen (U).
Tuesday’s Game
Umpqua 001 223 1 — 9 6 2
Green River 001 000 0 — 1 4 0
Van Beek, Anderson (4) and Bell; M. Smith, Hale (4), Huang (5) and Condie. W — Anderson. L — M. Smith. 2B — Bowen (U). 3B — Cabrera (U), Galanti (U).
