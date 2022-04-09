SALEM — Umpqua Community College and Chemeketa battled to a doubleheader split Friday and the Riverhawks claimed the series win against the Storm in Northwest Athletic Association South Region baseball action.
Umpqua (18-10, 5-3 South) won the first game 6-5 to secure the series win, but dropped the second game 8-3.
Shea Bowen got the Riverhawks off to a strong start in the opener with a two-run homer in the first inning. Matthew Evans also drove in a pair of runs for Umpqua, while Brandon Cabrera logged a pair of hits.
In the second game, Chemeketa jumped all over Umpqua starting pitcher Andrew Pinedo, who was charged with five runs — all earned — before getting pulled with just one out in the first inning.
Bowen had a pair of hits, while Charlie Galanti drove in two runs.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to visit Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, in a South Region doubleheader Thursday, weather permitting.
First Game
Umpqua 300 201 000 — 6 6 1
Chemeketa 001 300 001 — 5 10 4
Van Beek, McMan (5) and Bell; Enomoto-Haole, Komes (2), Minney (5), Peterson (7), Valladarea (9) and Hale, Hanowell (7). W — Van Beek. L — Enomoto-Haole. Sv — McMan. 2B — Hale (C), Richwine (C). HR — Bowen (U).
Second Game
Umpqua 210 000 0 — 3 7 4
Chemeketa 620 000 x — 8 7 3
Pinedo, McAuliffe (1), Culp (3), Savage (5), Johnson (6) and Bell; Kleinschmit, Kiaunis (6) and Hanowell. W — Kleinschmit. L — Pinedo. 2B — Lacewy (U), Galanti (U), Bell (U). HR — Kiaunis (C).
