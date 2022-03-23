KENT, Washington — The Umpqua Community College Riverhawks capped off a trip north with a three-game sweep of Green River, beating the Gators 4-2 in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon at Russell Road Park.
Three Riverhawks pitchers — Hunter Kublick, Andrew Pinedo and Parker McMan — combined to limit Green River to just three hits and took the lead for good with a pair of runs in the second inning.
With the game knotted at 2-2 after one frame, Umpqua got an RBI single from Matthew Evans and a sacrifice fly by Shea Bowen to take a 4-2 lead and earn the pitching victory for Pinedo.
Evans had a run-scoring double in the first inning and later scored on a failed pickoff attempt.
Julian Jones also doubled for Umpqua, which improved to 11-6 on the season.
The Riverhawks are scheduled to host Lane and Walla Walla both Friday and Saturday, with Friday's game with Lane scheduled for noon and the contest with Walla Walla at 6 p.m. at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium. Saturday, Umpqua will face Walla Walla at 2 p.m. and Lane at 5 p.m.
Umpqua;220;000;0;—;4;6;1
Green River;200;000;0;—;2;3;2
Kublick, Pinedo, McMan and Davis, Bell (6); Whelan, Albee (3) and Higgins. W — Pinedo. L — Whelan. 2B — Evans (U), Jones (U).
