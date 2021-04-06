Having a hot dog, popcorn or a drink at the ballpark has been part of the baseball tradition ever since fans began flocking to games in America around the start of the 20th century.
It was no different in Roseburg, when the Umpqua Lions Club started serving the fans at then was called Legion Memorial Field and now is known as Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Umpqua Lions Club, which was chartered in 1954 under the sponsorship of the Roseburg Lions Club, opened the Lions Den concession stand in 1956. It was located under the original wooden bleachers at the ballpark.
The project was to raise money for the Lions sight and hearing programs for glasses and hearing aids and other community projects and part of the proceeds have gone back to the American Legion baseball program.
When the new stands and press box were constructed in 1967, the club built the concession stand behind the first base stands, where they have continued to serve fans at Legion and Roseburg High School baseball games for over 60 years.
For the last several years, the declining number of members in the club was taking its toll on the small number of volunteers who were putting in long hours running the concessions for the Dr. Stewart's games and for the Class A Legion squads through the summer. So the club decided recently to close down the Lions Den permanently.
It was an emotional decision for the members, but as with many other service organizations membership has been steadily dropping. The Umpqua Lions Club had nearly 70 members at one time, and is now down to about 25 members and it takes a lot of people to run the concession booth throughout the spring and summer every year.
“There are not very many of us and we’re getting old,” said club president Mike Estes, a 30-year veteran of the Lions who started working in the Lions Den when he was 16. “At the time my uncle owned the Arctic Circle and he was really involved with the Lions Den, so I would go there in the summer and work with him a little bit.”
The Lions Club has donated well over a million dollars to help people in the community — mostly for the club’s sight and hearing projects but also for college scholarships and other worthy causes.
Greg Johnson has been a member of the Lions Club since 1976. He also started working in the Lions Den while still in high school. His father, Herb Johnson, who was a member of the Lions in the mid 1960s, instilled in him the importance of giving back to the community.
“You just felt like you were contributing to the community giving back in a real positive way, helping people that otherwise couldn’t get help,” Greg Johnson said.
Tom Donegan joined the Lions in 1986 and is the current chairman of the Roseburg American Legion Baseball Commission. He said the Lions Club is like a lot of other service organizations that aren't getting younger people to join the clubs to keep them going. He hates to see the Lions Den go away, but understands.
When Donegan joined the club, the Legion baseball games were drawing large crowds at the ballpark.
“When I was there, hamburgers were two bucks and hot dogs were a dollar and we were doing $2,000 nights, so you know you’re moving a lot of product when you do that,” he said.
Many times the Lions Den supplied extra services for the visiting teams that most other programs didn’t provide, like making sure both teams had a supply of water and ice in their dugouts on those hot summer days and treating the visiting teams to some snacks and other food and beverage after the games.
“For traveling teams at the end of the night, I can’t count the number of times that all the guys would cook up hamburgers and chips and drinks and send the opposing team home with food in their stomachs at no cost,” said Carol Johnson, who originally joined the Lady Lions in 1975 before the men’s and women’s clubs merged into one a few years later.
Club members say they will have great memories from the Lions Den over the years they worked serving the baseball fans.
“The two (Legion) World Series that I worked when I was involved (1993 and 1996), we had to have three grills going and it was just a lot of fun meeting the people from all over the United States," Estes said. "Then a couple of years ago when they didn’t have a sponsor for a B team and we decided to sponsor it. That was fun, it was good times."
The Lions Den always got a lot of compliments about their food from visiting fans and In 2001, it was decided to change the menu and add more variety.
“That’s when we went to a different hamburger, better hot dog, nachos and changed the chili and then started the curly fries in 2005,” said longtime member Ricky Bierman, co-manager of the den. “One lady was so impressed with our chili that she wanted our chili recipe, so I gave her the label off the can.”
The club plans to continue to operate and still raise money for those projects, and is looking for a couple of other fundraisers to pick up the slack from the loss of the revenue from the concession stand.
The Lions Club golf tournament, which is held each summer, has been canceled for the second year in a row because of the COVID restrictions. But members plan to start it up again in May of 2022 for their 20th annual tournament. For information, go to www.umpqualions.com.
Meanwhile, fans going to Legion baseball in Roseburg this summer will likely still have concessions, just not from the Lions Club any longer. The Legion Baseball Commission is looking at the possibility of having Umpqua Community College students operate a concession out of the Lions Den building.
After decades of serving, it marks the end of a long tradition that’s been carried on by the passionate and dedicated volunteers of the Umpqua Lions Club.
“It’s been a terrific relationship,” Donegan said. ”But it's a lot of hard work.”
