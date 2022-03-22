The No. 6-ranked Umpqua Valley Christian Monarchs could mount no serious scoring threat against Class 2A/1A No. 1 Kennedy on the second day of the UVC Spring Break Tournament.
Trojans pitcher Evan Kleinschmidt threw five hitless innings with 11 strikeouts and Kennedy (4-0 overall) scored two runs in the first inning and two more in the seventh to beat the host Monarchs 4-0 at Champion Car Wash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium Tuesday night.
“It was a good high school baseball game,” UVC coach Dave York said. “We just couldn’t get any hits going.”
The Monarchs (3-1 overall) suffered their first loss of the season while managing just three base hits, all off of Kennedy relief pitcher Luke Beyer over the sixth and seventh innings.
“Kleinschmidt shut us down,” York said of the Kennedy starter. “He threw some good stuff and we watched a lot of fastballs go by.”
Umpqua Valley Christian’s most serious scoring threat came in the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Monarchs left the bases loaded to end the game.
The Monarchs will close out their Spring Break tournament against North Bend at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Kennedy 200 000 2 — 4 6 0
Umpqua Valley C. 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
E. Kleinschmidt, L. Beyer and C. Beyer; Withers, Hellenthal (6) and Shaver. W — E. Kleinschmidt. L — Withers. 2B — Canty (K), York (UVC).
