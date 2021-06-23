BAKER CITY — The situation wasn't exactly ideal.
With all the motel rooms in Baker City sold out, the Umpqua Valley Christian boys decided to call La Grande their home base for the Class 1A state basketball tournament. Then found out their third and final game of the event would tipoff against league rival North Douglas at 8 a.m.
The Monarchs shook off the distractions and cranked up the defense, sending their seven seniors out with a 57-42 victory over the Warriors at Baker High School.
UVC's Dominick Butler scored a game-high 16 points to lead three Monarchs in double figures. Defensively, Butler — with an assist from fellow senior Pierce Gettys — held North Douglas big man Ray Gerrard to just 11 points one day after Gerrard had gone for 28.
"I was really happy about how we played defense today," UVC coach Brian Ferguson said. "They were in the right place at the right time and just frustrating them. Between Dom and Pierce, those two guys together, they did a great job on Gerrard."
The Monarchs also got a lift from senior Tyler Miller, who finished with 14 points.
"He was the guy that really sparked us, and we were waiting for it," Ferguson said of Miller. "They jumped on us 6-0 right off the bat, and the big part of us coming back was his defense and him attacking the basket."
"UVC played really well," North Douglas coach Jesse Leman said. "Miller was able to get to the rack just about at will."
The Monarchs left the first quarter with an 11-10 lead, then pulled away by outscoring the Warriors 14-7 in the second and 16-10 in the third. By the fourth quarter, both teams were out of gas.
"We came out with zero energy," Leman said. "It was our third game in three days playing seven guys, and I think we felt every bit of that.
"I thought we were pretty prepared, but they had the will. They got us."
With both Baker City and North Powder are both at above 3,000 feet elevation, Ferguson conceded games on three consecutive days played at altitude may have taken its toll on both clubs.
"You could definitely see fatigue setting in on both sides toward the end," Ferguson said.
Senior Devin McLaughlin finished with 11 points for the Monarchs (9-2 overall), who will also be looking to replace seniors Koby Sewall, Evan Buechley and Sam Guastaferro.
"Talking to the seniors, we walked through the timeline of this year with them. Five of them played three sports," Ferguson said. "I said the way you stuck together is remarkable to me.
"Next year, we're going to be young. It's going to be time to start teaching what we do all over again."
For North Douglas, Logan Gant had 10 points, Cade Olds scored nine and Keagan Mast had 8. The future for the Warriors (7-4) has a starkly different outlook than UVC with a roster consisting of six sophomores and two freshmen all returning, and the promise of some help coming from the incoming eighth grade class.
NORTH DOUGLAS (42) — Ray Gerrard 11, Gant 10, Olds 9, Mast 8, Rabuck 4, Reigard, Humphrey. Totals 15 6-8 42.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (57) — Dominick Butler 16, Miller 14, McLaughlin 11, Sewall 6, Guastaferro 4, Buechley 3, Gettys 3, Badgley, Barrow, McAfee, Simmons, Luther. Totals 22 9-17 57.
North Douglas;10;7;10;15;—;42
UVC;11;14;16;16;—;57
3-point Goals — ND 6 Gant 2, Mast 2, Olds 2), UVC 4 (Butler 2, McLaughlin 1, Miller 1). Total Fouls — ND 16, UVC 13. Fouled Out — Gant, Olds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.