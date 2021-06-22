NORTH POWDER — Devin McLaughlin scored a season-high 30 points — including five 3-pointers — and Umpqua Valley Christian survived a late surge by Adrian to post a 72-65 win at the Class 1A boys basketball tournament Tuesday at Powder Valley High School.
The Monarchs (8-2 overall) appeared to take control in the second quarter, when a 25-7 scoring run led to a 34-20 halftime lead. But Adrian came charging back with a 29-point fourth quarter.
Koby Sewall, Pierce Gettys and Jacob Luther all scored nine points for UVC while Sam Guastaferro added eight.
UVC and Skyline League rival North Douglas met at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Baker High School.
ADRIAN (65) — Gavin Bayes 18, C. Martin 17, C. Bayes 15, J. Martin 7, Griffin 4, Munoz 2, Garza 2. Totals 25 9-16 65.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (72) — Devin McLaughlin 30, Sewall 9, Gettys 9, Luther 9, Guastaferro 8, Butler 4, Miller 2, Badgley 1, Baron, McAfee, Simonson. Totals 28 10-21 72.
Adrian;13;7;16;29;—;65
UVC;9;25;21;17;—;72
3-point Goals — Adrian 6 (C. Bayes 2, G. Bayes 2, C. Martin 1, Griffin 1), UVC 6 (McLaughlin 5, Sewall 1). Total Fouls — Adrian 20, UVC 18. Technical Foul — UVC bench.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.