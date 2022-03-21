Umpqua Valley Christian's Nathan York celebrates after scoring in the fourth inning of the Monarchs' 10-0 victory over Pilot Rock on Monday at Champion Carwash Field. York reached base on a two-run triple that started off a seven-run inning for UVC.
Umpqua Valley Christian's Ty Hellenthal (6) celebrates after scoring the 10th run of the Monarchs' 10-0 victory over Pilot Rock in the fifth inning Monday at Champion Carwash Field. Hellenthal scored on Daniel Withers' two-run double to left field.
Pilot Rock shortstop Austin Ford raises his glove after tagging Umpqua Valley Christian's Kevin Shaver on a play at second base. Shaver was called out on the play, which occured after he reached base on a passed ball walk.
It took a few innings, but the Umpqua Valley Christian bats got red hot as the Monarchs dispatched Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii 10-0 on the opening day of the UVC Spring Break Tournament Monday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
Leading 1-0 after three innings, the No. 6-ranked Monarchs (3-0 overall) erupted for six runs in the fourth inning and scored three more in the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
"The kids had a better approach (at the plate)," UVC coach Dave York said. "They were letting the ball come to them a little more."
Nathan York had a two-run triple and Will Haynes also hit a run-scoring three-bagger during the Monarchs' six-run fourth. Tygue Barron plated two runs with a single and Ty Hellenthal also had a run-scoring hit in the frame.
That was all the help sophomore pitcher Sean Simonson needed.
Simonson threw a complete-game two-hitter, allowing just three baserunners while throwing 58 pitches, 42 for strikes.
"He really set the tone throwing strikes, and our guys played defense behind him," said York, whose Monarchs did not commit an error in the win. "He just really commanded the strike zone and had command of all three of his pitches.
"These guys work hard at their defense, and I was proud of their effort."
UVC is scheduled to take on Class 2A/1A No. 1-ranked Kennedy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii;000;00;—;0;2;3
Umpqua Valley Christian;100;63;—;10;10;0
Stillman, Lunzman (4) and Corwin; Simonson and Hellenthal. W — Simonson. L — Stillman. 2B — Withers (UVC). 3B — Haynes (UVC), York (UVC).
