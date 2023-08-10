(Left to right) Unique Escalante takes part in mutton busting, Tanner Griffin is bucked off of a bull, and Brad Shannon rides a bull Wednesday during the Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions Tour at the Douglas County Fair.
(Left to right) Unique Escalante takes part in mutton busting, Tanner Griffin is bucked off of a bull, and Brad Shannon rides a bull Wednesday during the Coastal Farm and Ranch Challenge of Champions Tour at the Douglas County Fair.
A near capacity crowd at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Grandstand was treated to quite the show as the Challenge of Champions bull riding tour helped kick off fair festivities Wednesday night.
Lane Vaughn had the only full ride in the in the final go-round, taking the bull Old Skool the distance for an 84.5-point ridge and earning his fourth tour victory of the season.
The 18-year-old Klamath Falls cowboy, who recently graduated from Henley High School, came up just short of his first-go ride of 87.5 points on Lilo.
“The second ride actually felt a little better,” said Vaughn, who was the only rider in the four-cowboy final to post a score. “This is a dangerous sport. You have to have a positive attitude.”
The win vaulted Vaughn in to second place in the season tour points standings, trailing only Colton Dougherty of Cave Creek, Arizona. Vaughn placed third in last year’s fair event.
The final go got off to a scary start when Dalton Davis, who posted an 83.5-point in the first go, was thrown early and close to the chutes. Davis ultimately had to be carried out of the arena with an apparent leg injury and received medical attention just outside the gate.
Wyatt Davis, a 16-year-old rider from Klamath Falls, also suffered an early ejection after reaching the finals with an 86.5-point ride on Lainey’s Dream in the first go.
Davis, who is entering his junior year at Henley High School, said he takes most all of his classes online, giving him more flexibility to tour.
“I was the first person ever to get on him,” Davis said of Lainey’s Dream. “I just have to do my job. My job is to ride, it’s their job to judge.”
Davis is a three-time Challenge of Champions season winner in the junior division and has qualified for the national high school finals twice.
Dawson Branton of Jefferson, Oregon, who posted an 89-point ride in the first go to take the lead into the finals, also was thrown early.
There were two other full rides in the first go. Dakota Briggs of Canyonville took Cocktail Dancer the distance, but his 81 points wasn’t enough to reach the finals. Kobie Olson of Kuna, Idaho, posted a 73-point ride in the first go and was offered the opportunity for a re-ride, but when the chance arrived to post a higher score, Olson scratched due to an injury.
Cauy Jackson of Drew led off the event and was sent flying off the back of Banded Patch barely after the bull got out of the chute.
Local riders in the junior division were unable to post a scoring ride.
The Challenge of Champions will return to Roseburg on Sept. 9 for its annual Field of Dreams event.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.