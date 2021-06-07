CRESWELL — Jadyn Vermillion and Amy Dickover combined to score 46 points in Sutherlin's 65-30 nonleague girls basketball victory over host Creswell Monday.

Vermillion finished with 25 points and Dickover 21, and freshman Madison Wagner added 10 for the Bulldogs, who remained unbeaten at 7-0 on the season.

"We had some kids start who hadn't started yet, and we figured we might as well work on it now," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said.

Emme Whitson led Creswell (2-7) with 16 points.

Sutherlin visits St. Mary's for a Far West League game in Medford at 2 p.m. Saturday.

SUTHERLIN (65) — Jadyn Vermillion 25, Dickover 21, Wagner 10, Gill 7, Gary 2, Summers, Jo. Vermillion, Richardson. Totals 28 3-3 65.

CRESWELL (30) — Emme Whitson 16, Maness 7, Quinones 2, Vaughn 2, Grubbs 2, Halgren 1, Leonard, Spriggs, Machado, K. Whitson. Totals 12 4-7 30.

Sutherlin;18;18;16;13;—;65

Creswell;10;11;7;2;—;30

3-point Goals — Sutherlin 6 (Ja. Vermillion 3, Wagner 2, Gill 1), Creswell 2 (E. Whitson 2). Total Fouls — Sutherlin 9, Creswell 13. Fouled Out — Quinones.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.