(Clockwise from top left) RV’s sprawled across the sand, A motorcyclist revs his engine, Zhaunetta Seal speeds up to climb Banshee Hill and Chris Leider sits on his ATV Tuesday during the Winchester Bay DuneFest.
(Clockwise from top left) RV’s sprawled across the sand, A motorcyclist revs his engine, Zhaunetta Seal speeds up to climb Banshee Hill and Chris Leider sits on his ATV Tuesday during the Winchester Bay DuneFest.
WINCHESTER BAY — The sand can mess with your head.
That’s what Josh Hopwood said as he waited in his ATV at the base of Banshee Hill at the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area. He drove six hours from the Tri-Cities area of Washington, and was now staring up at a steep, towering 500-foot hill. It’s the highest point of all the Oregon dunes and one where dozens of off-roaders congregate to climb it.
How does it feel to speed up the monster hill in only a few seconds? There is no describing it, Hopwood said.
“The only way to know the feeling is if you do it,” he said.
Thousands came from all over the West Coast and beyond to take part in the annual Winchester Bay DuneFest, which began Tuesday and will last until Sunday. The event is scheduled to play host to drag racing, jump competitions, concerts and night rides, but Tuesday was a day for setup for both visitors and vendors alike.
Thus, it was a free-for-all out on the dunes. Dozens of riders took to the sandy hills with ATVs and off-road motorcycles. The ocean may have been within sight less than a mile away, but there was no salty ocean air to be smelled or sound of seagulls to be heard. The smell was gasoline, the sound was roaring combustion engines — for off-roaders, it was paradise.
“My favorite part is that I have enough room to be able to open it up whenever I want,” said Hopwood. “There’s so much space.”
Tony Pena also traveled to the event from Washington State. He came with a group of his friends, who have been attending the DuneFest annually for the past 16 years.
“You know, you get the best of all the worlds coming down here,” Pena said. “You get your motorsports, you get your camping, you get to see all of your buddies. It’s all part of it.”
Pena and his friends spent Tuesday in the RV park — in just about the same parking spot they’ve used for over a decade — with hundreds of others, waiting to take part in the drag races scheduled to begin Wednesday. For him, there’s something special and therapeutic about being out on the sand.
“We all have stressful jobs, trying to make the wheel turn and everything,” Pena said. “It’s nice to come down here and decompress, reenergize. When you put that helmet on, you forget about everything.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.