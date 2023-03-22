History was made this past weekend in Detroit, Michigan, at Round 10 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as brothers Justin and Josh Hill both finished in the top 10 with seventh and 10th place finishes, respectively.
The Oregon natives became the first set of brothers in nearly 50 years to finish inside the top 10 of a premier 450SX Class Main Event on the same night. The last duo to do it was Jim and Ron Pomeroy in Houston in 1974.
Justin Hill returned to racing in 2023 after taking two years off away from the sport to pursue a career in law enforcement, looking to help clean up the drug epidemic in his hometown of Yoncalla.
During that time Justin also became a new father of two and now returns to racing with a re-energized mindset at 27 years old.
Josh Hill, 33, also stepped away from racing in 2015 after finishing eighth in the 450SX Class Championship in 2014. He returned to racing in 2018 and through many ups and downs, has now found himself back in top-10 contention alongside his brother.
In 2020, Josh also snagged an X Games Silver Medal in Real Moto. Together, Justin and Josh are now competing on the same team for the first time in their careers, Team Tedder Monster Energy Mountain Motorsports.
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.