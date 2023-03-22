Justin and Josh Hill

Justin and Josh Hill.

 Felt Motor Sports Inc.

History was made this past weekend in Detroit, Michigan, at Round 10 of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship as brothers Justin and Josh Hill both finished in the top 10 with seventh and 10th place finishes, respectively.

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review.

