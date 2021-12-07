Nichole Noffsinger scored a game-high 20 points and the Yoncalla Eagles had little difficulty in a 38-7 nonleague girls basketball victory over visiting Rogue Valley Adventist Monday night.

Ali Van Loon added eight points and Heaven Stevens scored six for the Eagles in their season opener. Yoncalla held the Red Tail Hawks to two points or less in all four quarters.

Yoncalla is scheduled to visit Triangle Lake Wednesday.

ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (7) — Amalie Quave 2, Stephanie Castro 2, Rose Escolamo 2, Perry 1, Caldwell, Bennett, McNaught. Totals 3 1-3 7.

YONCALLA (38) — Nichole Noffsinger 20, Van Loon 8, Stevens 6, Blanchfill 4, Elliott, Phillips. Totals 15 5-9 38.

Rogue Valley;2;2;1;2;—;7

Yoncalla;8;11;13;6;—;38

3-point goals — Yon. 3 (Noffsinger 2, Van Loon 1). Total Fouls — RVA 4, Yon. 5.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.