YONCALLA — Nichole Noffsinger and Ali Van Loon combined to hit 5 of 6 free throws in the fourth quarter, which proved just enough for the five-member Yoncalla girls basketball team to edge Chiloquin 34-32 in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs Wednesday at Duncan Court.
The Eagles (19-4 overall) advance to a second-round contest at Echo Saturday, with that winner moving on to the Class 1A state tournament in Baker City.
"That was way too close for comfort," Eagles coach Kim Beer said after the win.
Yoncalla went on a 10-2 scoring run in the second quarter to take a 21-11 lead at halftime, but Chiloquin cut that lead to just two points with a 15-8 third quarter advantage.
"They made some adjustments to their defense (in the third quarter) and it really slowed us down," Beer said.
Noffsinger had game highs of 24 points and 16 rebounds for Yoncalla, scoring 18 of her points in the first half. Van Loon added six points and seven boards for the Eagles, who have had just five available players for the majority of the season. Cecilia Phillips and Heaven Stevens both had third-quarter buckets to help Yonalla quell the Chiloquin rally, and the Eagles got a solid defensive effort from Katie Blanchfill.
With barely enough players to put on the court to start a game, Beer said this season has been an experience unlike anything he has seen in his coaching career.
"It's like I've had to learn how to coach all over again this year," said Beer, who has been forced to finish games with just four players due to injuries. Yoncalla had only to forfeit one game this season — against North County rival North Douglas — with two players dealing with injuries.
"I just can't say enough good things about these girls," Beer said. "They play with so much heart, it's unbelievable. I was worried we would struggle to win 'a' game when we got started.
"I've probably learned as much from them as they have from me about things other than scoring points," Beer said. "But, I haven't had any parental complaints about playing time."
Ceceionna Weiser had 13 points to lead Chiloquin, which finished its season at 9-9 overall.
CHILOQUIN (32) — Ceceionna Weiser 13, Gilcrist 3, Biernot, Brown 2, Koon 6, L. Weiser 4, Ochoa, Miller 4. Total s13 2-8 32.
