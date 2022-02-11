PORT ORFORD — The Yoncalla Eagles wrapped up second place in the Skyline League North Division with a 38-21 girls basketball blowout of host Pacific Thursday night.

Nichole Noffsinger scored 18 points and Alison Van Loon added 12 for the Eagles.

Yoncalla (15-3, 10-2 Skyline North) closes out its regular season at home Friday night against Camas Valley at Duncan Court.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.